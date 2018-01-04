Hoist a ‘Beer For Breakfast’ at Modesto’s Prospect Theater

If you’re looking for a good laugh, you’ll find plenty at Modesto’s Prospect Theater Project.
The Modesto company will stage back-to-back comedies to start the new year, with the first debuting next weekend.
“Beer For Breakfast” is the story of a guys weekend gone awry, from a script by Sean Grennan. It opens Friday, Jan. 12.
The small-cast comedy is the tale of three longtime friends, T.J., Mark, and Richard, who have escaped to a cabin for a winter weekend getaway.
Never miss a local story.
According to a press release from Prospect, T.J. wants to kick back and destress; Mark hopes their friend Adrian can help him regain some job stability; and Richard – who recently had a stroke that affected one side of his body – just wants to feel like “one of the guys” again.
The three men arrive at Adrian’s cabin on a cold winter night for a weekend of camaraderie, but each is struggling with his own trials. T.J., a divorced ad executive, has noticed that his age is beginning to threaten his status; happily married Mark is anxious over having recently gone from a fully salaried newspaper reporter to a freelance, no-benefits writer; and Richard, also happily married, had been the most successful of the three when he suffered his stroke.
The trio wait for Adrian, the fourth of their long-established circle of friends, according to the release, but get a surprise when, instead of Adrian, it’s his wife, Jessie, who arrives.
Now enemies, Jessie and T.J. dated in college. “The moment she bursts through the door, the gloves come off, and the guys find themselves faced with a common enemy … but as night becomes morning, and truths are told, the four find themselves faced with a new reality,” according to the release.
“Beer For Breakfast” is directed by Central Valley theater community veteran James Kusy, who acted in Prospect’s recent productions of “The 39 Steps” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” This will Kusy’s first directorial outing for Prospect.
Starring in the ensemble comedy are Nick Zagone as T.J., Michael Barba as Mark, David Narbona as Richard and Angi Holroyd as Jessie.
“Beer For Breakfast” runs through Sunday, Jan. 21 with performances Fridays-Sundays. A free talk-back session with cast and crew will be held after the closing matinee on Jan. 21.
Next up for Prospect will be the comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” from Feb. 23-March 11.
Beer For Breakfast
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12-21
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: www.prospecttheaterproject.org
Comments