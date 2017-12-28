Time off and no plans? We can help with great Modesto area entertainment options

Skate into the New Year
Skating rinks continue to operate into the new year in Modesto and Turlock, offering winter fun. Modesto on Ice will be open through Jan. 21 while the fun continues through Jan. 15 at Fields of Ice in Turlock. Both offer party and group packages.
WHEN: Sessions from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at Modesto on Ice; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Fields of Ice.
WHERE: Modesto on Ice, 11th and K streets, Modesto; Fields of Ice, R.A.M. Farms, 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock
TICKETS: $12-$15 in Modesto; $9-$13 Turlock
ONLINE: www.modestoonice.com and turlockfieldsofice.com
Holidays on the Farm
There’s a winter wonderland awaiting at Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop where the annual Holidays on the Farm is in full swing. The array of activities includes snow tubing, zip lines, ice skating, a holiday lights show and country store.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 6
WHERE: Dell’Osso Family Farm, 501 Manthey Road, Lathrop
TICKETS: Activity prices vary
ONLINE: holidaysonthefarm.com
“Birthday Club” art show
What began as a gathering for birthdays turned into art trips, gallery events and more for the six local artists in the “Birthday Club.” Those artists – Chella, Carol David, Barbara Gill, Janet Hardie, Betty Jean Reynolds and Henrietta Sparkman – now have their Winter Art Show on exhibit at Carolyn Huff Photography Studio and Gallery.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and until 9 p.m. for the Third Thursday Art Walk, Jan. 18
WHERE: Carolyn Huff Photography Studio and Gallery, 1224 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.carolynhuff.org
Mistlin Gallery exhibit
A variety of member works will be displayed during the January “Abstracts, Figurative & Impressions” exhibit at the Central California Art Association’s Mistlin Gallery in Modesto. In addition to the show, Jim Christiansen is the featured artist at the gallery for January.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
Japanese Ceramics
This weekend marks the final chance to see the current exhibit at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock, “Nature, Tradition & Innovation.” The works by contemporary Japanese ceramic artists represent the diverse traditions of their country.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N Broadway Ave, Turlock
TICKETS: $5, free for age 12 and under
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
“Motown the Musical”
“Motown: The Musical” will bring the famed record label’s parade of hits to the Gallo Center for the Arts for three performances, a journey back to its humble beginnings and soaring golden days. The musical tells the story of label-founder Berry Gordy and his version of the American dream and how he helped shaped today’s pop culture landscape.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 2-4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$99
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
