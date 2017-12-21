Entertainment

Final entertainment countdown to Christmas in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

December 21, 2017 03:37 PM

Chevy Chase stars in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
The Miami Herald

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Celebrate the season with the Griswold family as the State Theatre presents the 1998 holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas but things go awry quickly.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Sierra Rep’s “Another Night Before Christmas” concludes its run this weekend.
Sierra Repertory Theatre

“Another Night Before Christmas”

This weekend marks the final chance to catch Sierra Repertory Theatre’s contemporary musical that explores cynicism and belief and the true meaning of Christmas. The two-person show closes its run on Saturday.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way

TICKETS: $20-$37

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org

A volunteer gives out rolls at the 2016 Happy Birthday Jesus party at the Modesto Gospel Mission.
Modesto Bee

Happy Birthday Jesus Party

Modesto Gospel Mission celebrates the birth of Jesus with its annual Christmas dinner and gift giveaway. The event starts at noon, but crowds tend to line up early. The community event offers a hot meal and gift to all attendees.

WHEN: Noon Friday, Dec. 22

WHERE: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.modestogospelmission.org

Rockin' Holidays on the 10th Street Plaza in Downtown Modesto continues through Saturday.
Michael Mangano Modesto View

Rockin’ Holidays

Downtown Modesto is rocking the season, particularly at Tenth Street Plaza where the annual Rockin’ Holidays continues through Saturday. Here’s your last chance to visit with Rockin' Santa and his Rockin' Elves for 2017. The festive family event includes live music, retro holiday decor and faux snow.

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 22-23

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/rockinholiday

James Stewart, left, Thomas Mitchell, right, and Donna Reed appear in a scene from the 1946 film "It's A Wonderful Life."
The Associated Press

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Christmas movies don’t get much more classic than the 1946 Frank Capra classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The State Theatre brings the film starring Jimmy Stewart to its big screen. Also starring are Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Thomas Mitchell.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5-$8

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

A home is decorated with a festive display of lights at a past year’s Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres.
Modesto Bee

Christmas Tree Lane

Ceres again is the site of a neighborhood set aglow for the yuletide, where visitors can drive or walk through the splendor set up by residents there. Christmas Tree Lane has been a decades-long tradition in Ceres, courtesy of those who live in the area near Smyrna Park.

WHEN: Nightly through Jan. 1

WHERE: Henry, Vaughn and Caswell streets, Ceres

ADMISSION: Free

