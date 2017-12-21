Final entertainment countdown to Christmas in Modesto, Mother Lode

Never miss a local story.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Celebrate the season with the Griswold family as the State Theatre presents the 1998 holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas but things go awry quickly.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“Another Night Before Christmas”
This weekend marks the final chance to catch Sierra Repertory Theatre’s contemporary musical that explores cynicism and belief and the true meaning of Christmas. The two-person show closes its run on Saturday.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
TICKETS: $20-$37
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
Happy Birthday Jesus Party
Modesto Gospel Mission celebrates the birth of Jesus with its annual Christmas dinner and gift giveaway. The event starts at noon, but crowds tend to line up early. The community event offers a hot meal and gift to all attendees.
WHEN: Noon Friday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.modestogospelmission.org
Rockin’ Holidays
Downtown Modesto is rocking the season, particularly at Tenth Street Plaza where the annual Rockin’ Holidays continues through Saturday. Here’s your last chance to visit with Rockin' Santa and his Rockin' Elves for 2017. The festive family event includes live music, retro holiday decor and faux snow.
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 22-23
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/rockinholiday
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
Christmas movies don’t get much more classic than the 1946 Frank Capra classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The State Theatre brings the film starring Jimmy Stewart to its big screen. Also starring are Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Thomas Mitchell.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5-$8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Christmas Tree Lane
Ceres again is the site of a neighborhood set aglow for the yuletide, where visitors can drive or walk through the splendor set up by residents there. Christmas Tree Lane has been a decades-long tradition in Ceres, courtesy of those who live in the area near Smyrna Park.
WHEN: Nightly through Jan. 1
WHERE: Henry, Vaughn and Caswell streets, Ceres
ADMISSION: Free
