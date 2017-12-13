What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
Want to go wine tasting? You can in Modesto, Patterson

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

December 13, 2017 01:44 PM

What: Last Chance Holiday Wine Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Wines: One of the years biggest tastings with 15 -16 premium wines being featured.

Cost: $15; reservations recommended

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Whites and reds will be poured.

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Whites and reds will be poured.

Cost: $14

