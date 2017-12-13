Candles, carols combine again in annual Modesto Symphony concert

Carols by candlelight return to Modesto next week.
A Christmas tradition held annually at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church comes courtesy of of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with its annual Holiday Candlelight Concert.
Joining the MSO will be its chorus and youth chorus, as well as the Opus Handbell Ensemble.
Associate Conductor Ryan Murray will lead the orchestra in the community favorite of traditional carols and holiday music. Daniel R. Afonso Jr. leads the MSO Chorus, and Yejee Choi guides the Modesto Symphony Youth Chorus.
The youth chorus made its debut at the recent MSO Holiday Pops concert and follows that up with the same at the Holiday Candlelight Concert. The MSYC was formed to enhance Modesto Symphony Orchestra while complementing the symphony’s youth orchestra and Modesto Symphony Chorus.
The main Modesto Symphony Chorus is made up of more than 140 singers.
There are 15 musicians in the Opus Handbell Ensemble who play on more than 60 handbells and chimes, under the direction of Richard J. Colla. The group has presented Christmas programs for years in Modesto and had toured England and showcased at Handbell Musicians of America conferences in California and Nevada.
Audience members are invited to sing along with selections such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “First Noel” and “Joy to the World.”
Other songs on the program include “Saw Three Ships,” “Fantasy on Greensleeves,” Choruses from Handel’s “Messiah,” “Away in A Manger,” “What Sweeter Music,” “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” and “Silent Night.”
More from Opus Handbell Ensemble
The Opus Handbell Ensemble again will perform later this month, offering its Christmas Concert on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Colla will lead the group in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Cross, 3936 Dale Road, Modesto. Tickets are $5-$15. For more, see www.opushandbell.org.
Christmas on screen
The State Theatre puts the holidays on its big screen with a series of Christmas movies from Monday through Dec. 24.
“The 7 Days of Christmas” film program includes classics and favorites at the historic downtown Modesto theater. Set to screen next week are “A Christmas Story,” “White Christmas,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Love, Actually,” “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Tickets are $5-$8 at the State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. For times and to purchase tickets, see www.thestate.org.
“Home for the Holidays”
The Central California Art Association’s “Home for the Holidays” member show and sale continues through Dec. 24 at Mistlin Gallery.
The downtown Modesto gallery’s member artist are showing a variety of works in the exhibit and the art also is available for purchase.
The Mistlin Gallery is at 1015 J St. For more call 209-529-3369 or see ccaagallery.org.
Holiday Candlelight Concert
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19
WHERE: St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1200 Maze Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $35-$55 adults, $10-$20 youths
ONLINE: www.modestosymphony.org
