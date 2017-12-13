Entertainment

Hop on the Polar Express, enjoy music, dance, art and more in Modesto, foothill region

By Pat Clark

December 13, 2017 01:38 PM

Posada Navideña

Ballet Folklórico de Sacramento arrives at the Gallo Center with 25 dancers and musicians promising to take audiences on a journey through regions of Mexico in Posada Navideña. The show combines the traditional Mexican Christmas processional (posada) with Mexican holiday songs (villancicos), a visit from the three wise men and a piñata scene.

WHEN: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE:www.galloarts.org

Todd Boston brings the 30th anniversary of Windham Hill's Winter Solstice to the Gallo Center
Windham Hill Winter Solstice

This marks the 30th anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice and the group brings its show to the Gallo Center. William Ackerman, Barbara Higbie and Alex de Grassi, along with guitarist Todd Boston and cellist Ellen Sanders, bring a concert of original and traditional acoustic music drawn from the multiplatinum selling Winter Solstice series and more.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$49

ONLINE:www.galloarts.org

This weekend marks the last chance to catch Sierra Repertory Theatre's popular family musical "White Christmas."
“White Christmas”

This weekend marks the last chance to catch Sierra Repertory Theatre’s popular family musical “White Christmas.” Two buddies put on a show to save a rustic Vermont inn and find their perfect mates in the bargain.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia

TICKETS: $20-$37

ONLINE:www.sierrarep.org

All aboard the Polar Express at Railtown 1897.
The Polar Express

All Aboard The Polar Express for its final weekend of the season in Jamestown. The trains depart Railtown 1897 State Historic Park for an hourlong train ride to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate and cookies, as you ride along with many of the characters from the story of “The Polar Express.” Once at the North Pole, Santa himself comes on board with Christmas gifts for all.

WHEN: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17

WHERE: 10501 Reservoir Road, Jamestown

TICKETS: $50-$70

ONLINE:www.railtown1897.us

McHenry Mansion opens its doors to candlelight tours.
McHenry Mansion by candlelight

Modesto’s historic McHenry Mansion is decorated for Christmas and opens its doors this weekend for tours by candlelight. Docents in period dress will lead visitors through the Victorian home and answer questions while also demonstrating some aspects of life during the 1880s.

WHEN: 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 17

WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE:mchenrymansion.org

Art walk

Downtown Modesto is decked in holiday splendor and ready to again show off local artists at the December Third Thursday Art Walk. Art galleries, businesses and organizations display art for the evening during this free, casual event. The 12 winter locations: Art Time & Sip Wine, Barkin’ Dog Grill, DoubleTree Hotel, Carolyn Huff Photography Studio & Gallery, Mistlin Gallery, Peer Recovery Art Project, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Ralston’s Goat, Stanislaus Family Justice Center, Still Smoking, Chartreuse Muse Gallery and Tresetti’s World Caffe.

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

WHERE: Downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE:modestoartwalk.com

