Comedian Joe Rogan adds second show to his February date in Fresno

Comedian Joe Rogan has added a second show to his February appearance at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.
Rogan’s new show will be at 10 p.m. on Feb. 16. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.
When not doing comedy, Rogan provides color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on pay-per-view and FOX. And his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, a long-form conversation with guests, is a popular selection on iTunes.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
