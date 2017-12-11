Joe Rogan is adding a second show on Feb. 16 in Fresno.
Comedian Joe Rogan adds second show to his February date in Fresno

By Robert Rodriguez

December 11, 2017 10:55 AM

Comedian Joe Rogan has added a second show to his February appearance at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.

Rogan’s new show will be at 10 p.m. on Feb. 16. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

When not doing comedy, Rogan provides color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on pay-per-view and FOX. And his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, a long-form conversation with guests, is a popular selection on iTunes.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

