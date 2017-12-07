Calendar | Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“ ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS” ▪ Dec. 8-10
Gallo Repertory Company presents the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer in this comedy play by Ken Ludwig. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 3 p.m. Dec. 9-10. $10-$15.
“THE NUTCRACKER” ▪ Dec. 8-16
Never miss a local story.
Central West Ballet presents its annual Christmas tradition. 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16. $20-$55.
“NUTCRACKER IN JAZZ” ▪ Dec. 14
Central West Ballet’s twist on the classic with jazz, ballet and tap mixed into one show. With post-performance champagne reception. 7:30 p.m. $25-$75.
A VERY CHORAL CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 14-15
Ten choirs performing holiday favorites. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15.
POSADA NAVIDENA ▪ Dec. 16-17
Twenty-five dancers and musicians from Ballet Folklórico de Sacramento will take you on a whirlwind journey through the regions of Mexico to celebrate holiday. 2 p.m. Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. $15-$30.
DAVE KOZ CHRISTMAS TOUR ▪ Dec. 18
With guests David Benoit, Rick Braun and Peter White and Selina Albright. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
WINDHAM HILL WINTER SOLSTICE ▪ Dec. 19
Concert of original and traditional acoustic music drawn from the multi-platinum selling Winter Solstice series as well as their many solo releases. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
BRIAN SETZER CHRISTMAS SHOW ▪ Dec. 20
Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 2
09-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ Through April 15
Dec. 10, “It’s a Big Band Christmas”; Dec. 26, Columbia Jazz Reunion Concert; Jan. 26, Columbia Big Band; Feb. 2-3, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 2-3, Vocal Jazz Festival; March 13, Bria Skonberg Quartet; April 15, Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Through Dec. 15
Dec. 9, Vintage Faire Mall, 12:45 p.m., Dale Road, Modesto; Dec. 15, Community Christmas, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallo Center, I Street, Modesto. 9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
CHRISTMAS SAMPLER ▪ Dec. 8
Camaraderie Quintet, New Horizons Concert Band, NewHorizonsJazz, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band and the Central Valley Brass. 5:30-10 p.m. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 11th St., Modesto. Free; bring a can food for canned food drive.
ILLUMINATA – MUSIC OF THE SEASON ▪ Dec. 8
Modesto Junior College choral concert. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center, MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $5-$6. 209-575-6776.
WINTER MAGIC ▪ Dec. 9-10
Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus concerts. Dec. 9, 4 p.m. Union Congregational Church, 1141 S Main St. Angels Camp. $10; Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. Ayrael Vieux Vineyards, 1690 Monge Ranch Road, Douglas Flat. $10.
VOICES FOR THE KING ▪ Dec. 9
Christmas concert. 7 p.m. Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, 517 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free will offering benefits Stockton Gospel Mission.
SING-ALONG MESSIAH ▪ Dec. 10
St. James Concert Series, conducted by Daryl Hollinger with members of the Columbia College Community Chorus. 3 p.m. 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. Free.
ELGAR FOR THE HOLIDAYS ▪ Dec. 16
Mariposa Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert featuring British composer Sir Edward Elgar’s landmark “Variations on an Original Theme – Enigma.” will be celebrated on Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Fiester Auditorium of Mariposa County High School. $5-$10. http://tinyurl.com/TicketMSO
HOLIDAY CANDLELIGHT CONCERT ▪ Dec. 19
Modesto Symphony Orchestra annual concert of traditional hymns and carols. 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, $10-$55. www.galloarts.org.
CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG ▪ Dec. 21
Sing your favorite carols and Christmas songs with Annette Hutton on piano; refreshments. 6 p.m. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G Street, Oakdale. Free. 209-848-1216.
OPUS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE CHRISTMAS CONCERT ▪ Dec. 21
Under the Artistic Direction of Richard J. Colla, this ensemble of 15 musicians plays on over 60 handbells and chimes. 7:30 p.m., Church of the Cross, 3936 Dale Road, Modesto. $5-$15. ww.opushandbell.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” ▪ Through Dec. 11
After months without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town’s chief of police. $8.
FILM: “BOMBSHELL: THE HEDY LAMARR STORY” ▪ Dec. 8
What are the chances that the hottest pin-up girl of the 1930s was also a genius who foresaw wi-fi, bluetooth and cell phone technology? Noon. $8.
THE ILL LIST 13: A POETRY SLAM INVITATIONAL ▪ Dec. 9
Featuring a fresh line-up of renowned spoken word artists, national and international slam poetry champions, many having appeared on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, Verses & Flow, NPR’s Snap Judgment, Button Poetry, and elsewhere. 7:30 p.m. $22.50-$50.
FILM: “REMEMBER THE NIGHT” ▪ Dec. 10
Modesto Film Society presents Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray in classic film. 2 p.m. $8.
WONDER WHEEL ▪ Through Dec. 15
From Woody Allen, the lives of four characters intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s. $8.
THE TWELVE GIFTS OF CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 15-17
Strut Performing Arts presents holiday program. 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 17. $25.
7 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS MOVIES ▪ Dec. 18-24
Theater shows series of holiday films; “A Christmas Story,” “White Christmas,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Love, Actually,” “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” $5-$8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“RECKLESS” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Modesto High School Theatre Department. Dark comedy follows the misadventures of, Rachel, a Christmas-loving housewife forced to crawl out her bedroom window on Christmas Eve. Modesto High Black Box Theatre, H Street and Yosemite Avenue. $10.
“A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL” ▪ Through Dec. 10
The tale of Ralphie Parker and his quest to get a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. 209-725-8587
“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” ▪ Through Dec. 10
Musical. Director Barbara and her unflappable stage manager Pat do whatever it takes to give everyone the chance to shine. 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 9-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Mountain Youth & Community Theatre, 14372 Cuesta Court, Sonora. $8-$10. mountainyouthact.com.
“WHITE CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 17
Sierra Repertory Theatre brings back its popular family musical. Two showbiz buddies put on a show to save a rustic Vermont inn and find their perfect mates in the bargain. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia. $20-$37.
JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL ▪ Through Dec. 17
Center Stage Conservatory presents the story of Jacob Marley’s heroic behind-the-scenes efforts to save old Scrooge’s soul. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m Sundays. Moon & Sixpence Music & Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com.
“ANOTHER NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 23
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents contemporary musical that explores cynicism and belief and the true meaning of Christmas. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sunday and 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org
“A CHRISTMAS STORY” ▪ Dec. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS IMPROV” ▪ Dec. 9-10
Collaboration between audience suggestions and the actor quick-wits. 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Little Theatre of the Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave. $9-$11. http://mjc.tix.com.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through November, Marta Magistrali. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through January, art Show featuring Chella, Carol David, Barbara Gill, Janet Hardie, Betty Jean Reynolds, and Henrietta Sparkman. Artist reception Dec. 21 durring Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Dec. 10, John McNamara. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays” member show and sale. Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE ▪ 209-588-5065
Through Dec. 15, Sherman Hay: A Retrospective Art Exhibition. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through Dec. 31, “For the Love of Trains” with reception 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9. 140 South Washington St., Sonora. www.sonorajoes.com
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Dec. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURE, TRADITION & INNOVATION” ▪ Through Dec. 31
Works by contemporary Japanese ceramic artists who represent the diverse traditions of their country. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5, free for age 12 and under.
“PACIFIC CURRENTS” ▪ Through Jan. 21
Local artists influenced by Asia. Lobby Gallery.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Dec. 10
With MoST, Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES: JAZZ HOLIDAY CLASSICS ▪ Dec. 12
Current and former Stan State jazz students perform holiday classics with a twist. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS ▪ Dec. 15
Enjoy warm cocoa, cookies and popcorn while watching 1966 classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Dec. 8, Dirty Revival; Dec. 9, Department of Rock; Dec. 14, Best of the SF Comedy Competition; Dec. 15, Petty Theft; Dec. 16, The Wiz Kid; Dec. 21, Thunder Cover; Dec. 22, Clean Slate; Dec. 23, Pulse DJ and Drummer; Dec. 28 Harvest Gold; Dec. 29, Left of Centre; Dec. 20, Valley Cats; Dec. 31, Gotcha Covered and Rock Monsterz. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Dennys, 4324 Salida Blvd., Salida. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST ▪ Dec. 9
Chemo Crew’s annual event to support cancer survivors. 8:30-11 a.m. Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Road, Modesto. $5-$10.
CHRISTMAS DINNER ▪ Dec. 11
Tamale dinner hosted by American Legion Post 74. 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. dinner. $4-$8. 209-480-1692.
HOLIDAY
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE ▪ Dec. 9
Vendors and barbecue for eat-in or take-out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Avenue.
ODD FELLOWS CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR ▪ Dec. 9
10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange.
HOLIDAY TABLE VIEWING ▪ Dec. 11
More than 30 tables decorated by Modesto Garden Club members; light refreshments. 1-7 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road in Modesto. $10. modestogardenclub.org.
CANDLELIGHT TOURS ▪ Dec. 15-17
Tours of the McHenry Mansion, Victorian home decorated for the holidays with docents in period dress available to answer questions and demonstrating some aspects of life during the 1880s. 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 17. 906 15th St., Modesto. $5.
LIVE NATIVITY DRAMA ▪ Dec. 15-17
Presented every 30 minutes. 7-9 p.m. Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Dec. 9
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 .m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Dec. 12
10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
“ANNIE JR.” AUDITIONS ▪ Through Dec. 11
For ages 8-14; a workshop will be held Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Auditions Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 6 p.m. Turlock Community Theater, 1572 East Canal Drive, Turlock.
Comments