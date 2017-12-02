List: A look at today's Modesto-area community holiday events and those coming up

Here is a quick glance at holiday events across the Modesto region that already are in progress or kickoff Saturday and in the coming days.
Lathrop Christmas Celebrations – Dec. 1 and Dec. 9: The city’s tree will be lit on Dec. 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with choirs performing at the Lathrop Community Building along with refreshments and a visit from the North Pole. On Dec. 9, a Breakfast with Santa begins at 9 a.m. for $10 before the Lathrop Christmas Parade will march starting at 5th and J streets beginning at 11 a.m. with the theme Sights and Sounds of Christmas. 209-941-7370.
Columbia Lamplight Tour – Dec. 1-2: Participants will be guided through the decorated town that transforms into a walking play of Christmas in the 1850s. Tours are every 15 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. $25. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
Nativity Festival – Dec. 1-3: More than 300 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display with musical presentations by local groups. There also will be a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Festival open 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1; 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. Free. www.ModestoNativity.blogspot.com.
Dickens Faire – Dec. 2: Inside and outside McHenry Mansion, which will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Horse-drawn wagon rides 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $2-$3. Free festival runs 7 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
Rockin’ Holiday and Celebration of Lights – Dec. 2: The annual Modesto holiday family friendly extravaganza continues after the Dickens Faire with the city’s holiday parade. The route runs through downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and I streets. After, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza. Then, stay for the kick off the ongoing Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza in December that will feature lights, garland, retro decorations, music, local vendors and music. A new Rockin’ Holidays tree will be lit at 7:30 p.m. and the Rockin’ Tree light show continues nightly from 6 to 11 p.m., with music Thursdays through Saturdays in December from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 209-577-5344 for the city events; see www.facebook.com/rockinholiday for Rockin’ Holiday.
Christmas Tree Lane Opens – Dec. 2: The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A festival at Smyrna Park on Moffett Road begins the night at 5:30 p.m. featuring pictures with Santa, refreshments and performances by local talent. At around 7 p.m., a march through the lighted neighborhood will feature school bands, dance groups and local dignitaries, with a special honor for the homeowners. Event is free; $1 for face painting or photos with Santa with proceeds going toward city-program scholarships. 209-538-5682.
Hughson Christmas Festival – Dec. 2: The Hughson Chamber of Commerce fetes the season with a boutique, a Santa’s Workshop for kids, entertainment and a tree lighting in Centennial Park that follows the annual a parade. Noon-7 p.m., parade 5:30 p.m. Free. Downtown Hughson. 209-883-0811.
Denair Christmas Tree Lighting – Dec. 2: Refreshments and pictures with Santa will be available at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m. outside Denair Gaslight Conservatory Theater, with refreshments, carols, Santa. 3908 N Gratton Road. Free. denairgaslight.com.
Escalon Christmas on Main – Dec. 2: The annual Parade of Lights in downtown Escalon begins at 5:30 p.m. Before and after, a vendor fair will take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Main Street, Escalon. Free. www.escalonchamberofcommerce.org.
Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair – Dec. 8: A gift fair with Christmas carols, entertainment, holiday goodies and more on Main Street begins at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Court of Trees at 6:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “The Wonder of Christmas Morning” and begins 7 p.m. at Memorial Park. www.livingstoncity.com.
Waterford on Ice – Dec. 9: Waterford’s fifth annual lighted parade with the theme “Snow Wars” begins at 5:30 p.m. at Moon Elementary School and ends at Waterford Junior High where cookies and photos with Santa will be available in the school gym. 209-874-2328.
