Christmas blitz is on – here’s where to be and when

Holiday Pops
Modesto Symphony Orchestra adds a spoonful of sugar to its Holiday Pops concert this year, with a performer who originated the title role in Broadway’s “Mary Poppins.” Ashley Brown joins the symphony for its annual Christmas pops concert at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$92
ONLINE: www.modestosymphony.org or www.galloarts.org
Turlock Christmas Parade
Turlock kicks off the holidays with its 39th annual parade in its historic downtown featuring the theme “A Storybook Christmas.” Holiday music and vendors will be set up on Main Street before the parade; downtown stores will be open.
WHEN: Vendors 4 p.m., parade 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1
WHERE: Main Street, Turlock
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-668-5594.
Nativity Festival
The annual interfaith Modesto Nativity Festival returns for its 13th year, with more than 300 crèches – big and small – on display representing traditions and cultures from all over the world. There also will be musical presentations by local artists as well as a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 3-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
WHERE: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.ModestoNativity.blogspot.com.
Modesto Christmas extravaganza
Christmas comes to Modesto with a bang on Saturday. Start with a hearty Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. Then, check out McHenry Mansion and the street outside for the Dickens Faire, with costumed carolers, vendors, and the Modesto farmers market. Later, the Celebration of Lights Parade sets I Street aglow. But that’s not all – the whirlwind ends with the kick-off the Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza, with lights, music and, yes, even snowfall.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2: Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m.; Dickens Faire, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Celebration of Lights, 5:30 p.m.; Rockin’ Holiday 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Breakfast, Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.; Dicken’s Faire, McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street; parade, 14th and I streets; Rockin’ Holiday, Tenth Street Plaza
TICKETS: Breakfast, $5, free age 2 and under; all other events free
ONLINE: www.modestogov.com/553/Holiday-Parade
Christmas Tree Lane Opens
The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A festival at Smyrna Park begins the night featuring pictures with Santa, refreshments and performances by local talent. Later, a march through the lighted neighborhood will feature school bands, dance groups and local dignitaries, with a special honor for the homeowners.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. festival; 7 p.m. march and kickoff
WHERE: Smyrna Park on Moffett Road
TICKETS: Free; $1 for some activities
CALL: 209-538-5682.
Rat Pack holiday
A Flying Holiday with the Rat Pack returns to the State Theatre, featuring Matt Henderson as the Pack leader and crooner David Halvorson. The duo will sing nostalgic favorites in the spirit of bygone Las Vegas shows.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Pink Martini
Pink Martini's “little orchestra” draws inspiration from the romantic Hollywood musicals of the 1940s and ’50s and crosses genres to make an eclectic, modern sound. Their arrangements of Latin music, jazz, cabaret and cinema scores come together in a sound that defies categorization but is guaranteed to get the audience up out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: $39-$65
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
