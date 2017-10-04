6 Things To Do in the Modesto region Oct. 6-12, 2017

Gavin DeGraw
Multiplatinum-selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw brings his hits to the Turlock Community Theatre. DeGraw broke through in 2003 with the release of his album, “Chariot,” and the title track single. The Grammy-nominated artist’s subsequent releases have been high on the Billboard charts; his fifth release, “Something Worth Saving,” was released last September.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive
TICKETS: $39-$69
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
International Heritage Festival
Take a trip around the world without ever leaving Modesto this weekend as the International Heritage Festival returns to spotlight a variety of cultures. Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts at this annual family event where children can “travel” the world collecting stamps on their passports.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
WHERE: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org
Voices of Hollywood
Impressionist Ken Block brings his comedic show to the Gallo Center. With more than 100 impressions in each show – from singers, comedians, television personalities and movie stars to politicians – his goal is to make you laugh long and loud.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“The Effect of Gamma Ray”
Center Stage Conservatory presents Pulitzer Prize winning play “The Effect of Gamma Ray,” about a wounded family. Life with an embittered single mother is misery for her two daughters. But the youngest, finds her own way to connect to the world with resilience and hope.
WHEN: Oct. 6-22, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Oct. 19; 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22
WHERE: Center State Conservatory, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: centerstagemodesto.com.
“The Glass Menagerie”
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” the story of an overbearing mother, her resentful son, her fragile daughter and an unsuspecting gentleman caller. The story carries themes of duty, love, abandonment and self-deception and is an autobiographical story by the iconic playwright.
WHEN: Oct. 6-29, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; with some 2 or 7 p.m. Thursday shows
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
TICKETS: $25-$37
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
Paul Anka
Pop crooner Paul Anka returns to the Gallo Center. Anka burst onto the national music scene in 1957 with the hit “Diana.” His other music includes 1959’s “Lonely Boy” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” 1960’s “Puppy Love” and 1974’s “You’re Having My Baby.” He has written numerous songs for others, including the theme of Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady” and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $69-$129
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments