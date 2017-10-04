Calendar: Events across the Modesto and Stanislaus County region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
KEN BLOCK: VOICES OF HOLLYWOOD ▪ Oct. 6
Comic and impressionist. 8 p.m. $25-$35
THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW ▪ Oct. 7
Never miss a local story.
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
PAUL ANKA ▪ Oct. 8
Pop crooner. 4 p.m. $69-$129.
CHRISTOPHER CROSS ▪ Oct. 11
Classic pop. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS ▪ Oct. 13
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. $49-$79.
THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS ▪ Oct. 13-14
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Tim Burton’s enduring animated classic on the big screen accompanied by Danny Elfman’s score played live MSO. 8 p.m. $37-$92.
GLENN MILLER TRIBUTE ▪ Oct. 14
Tex Beneke Orchestra in salute to Big Band great. 3 p.m. $29-$69.
ILLUMINATE ▪ Oct. 19
Music, art and the technological magic brings a story of adventure and romance told through dance. 7 p.m. $19-$49.
SIMPLY THREE ▪ Oct. 20
Pop/classical crossover. 7:30 p.m. $20-$35.
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: CREEDENCE ▪ Oct. 20
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $24-$54.
ROB SCHNEIDER ▪ Oct. 21
Comedian. 8 p.m. $29-$69.
HOME FREE ▪ Oct. 22
A cappella country group. 6 p.m. $19-$69.
ARCATTACK ▪ Oct. 23
Part rock concert, part science experiment. 6:30 p.m. $10-$25.
LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW ▪ Oct. 26-27
Central West Ballet presents Halloween story. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.
LORRIE MORGAN ▪ Oct. 28
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $$29-$59.
PASQUALE ESPOSITO ▪ Oct. 28
Tribute to Enrico Caruso. 8 p.m. $25-$45.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
LOCASH ▪ Oct. 7
Country music. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $29-$47. turlocktheatre.org
GAVIN DEGRAW ▪ Oct. 9
Pop music. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$69. turlocktheatre.org
ANDY HACKBARTH ▪ Oct. 10
Turlock Concert Association presents classical, Spanish, fingerstyle guitarist. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $25. www.turlockconcert.org/tickets.php
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SWISS ECHOES ▪ Oct. 21
Fall concert and dance; variety of folk songs and yodels followed by dance to Ron Scheiber Mike Inderbitzen Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 advance, $12 at the door; free under age 16. 209-531-2577.
UKULELE MASTER STU FUCHS ▪ Oct. 27
Concert and lesson by ukulele player and teacher presented by Funstrummers Ukulele Band. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. www.funstrummers.com.
STEPHEN STILLS & JUDY COLLINS ▪ Oct. 29
Latin music, jazz, cabaret. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$65. turlocktheatre.org
CHINA CATS ▪ Nov. 11
Grateful Dead tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
PINK MARTINI ▪ Dec. 3
Classic rock and folk. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $59-$79. turlocktheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “WINDOW HORSES: THE POETIC PERSIAN EPIPHANY OF ROSIE MING” ▪ Through Oct. 12
Young Canadian poet is invited to perform at a Poetry Festival in Shiraz, Iran, but she'd rather be in Paris. $8-$10.
FILM: “YEAR BY THE SEA” ▪ Through Oct. 12
After 30 years as a wife and mother, an empty nester retreats to Cape Cod rather than follow her relocated husband to Kansas. $8-$10.
FILM: “CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER” ▪ Through Oct. 13
Film essay explores the mythology attached to the typewriter. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ Oct. 6 and Nov. 25
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $12.
PAPERBACK WRITER AND DARIN MORRIS ▪ Oct. 7
Beatles tribute along with local musician. 7:30 p.m. $25.
A CLUB FOR AVID READERS: “EAST OF EDEN” ▪ Oct. 10
Film and discussion. 9 a.m. $8.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FILM: “UP” ▪ Oct. 11
Moviegoing experience for children on the autism spectrum and their families. 4 p.m. Free.
FILM: “VICTORIA & ABDUL” ▪ Oct. 13-20
An unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s rule. $8-$10.
FILM: “FRIDA” ▪ Oct. 14
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. 1 p.m. $8.
Z IS FOR ZOMBIE: AN IMPROVISED APOCALYPSE ▪ Oct. 14
Comedic one-act improvised play. 6 p.m. $6-$12.
FILM: “ALIEN” ▪ Oct. 15
Modesto Film Society presents sci-fi classic. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD” ▪ Oct. 21
George Romero’s classic horror film. 7 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAY” ▪ Oct. 6-22
Center Stage Conservatory presents Pulitzer Prize winning play about a wounded family unraveling at the age of innocence. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursday Oct. 19; 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Center State Conservatory, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com.
“THE GLASS MENAGERIE” ▪ Oct. 6-29
Sierra Repertory Theatre present Tennessee Williams’ iconic play. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org
“THE TEMPEST” ▪ Oct. 20-29
Director Michael Lynch adapts Shakespeare classic set on a forbidden planet in 3020 AD. 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. show Oct. 29. Modesto Junior College Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave. $9-$11.
“ONCE UPON A MATTRESS” ▪ Oct. 20-29
West Side Players presents musical comedy. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
“DRACULA OF TRANSYLVANIA” ▪ Oct. 20-28
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“A CHRISTMAS STORY: AUDITIONS ▪ Dec. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
ART
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
October artist, George Balliet. Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show member-only completion: Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
Through Oct. 26, “Non Objectivity by Design: Acrylic Paintings by Bruce Klein.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginniners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURE, TRADITION & INNOVATION” ▪ Through Dec. 31
Works by contemporary Japanese ceramic artists who represent the diverse traditions of their country. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5, free for age 12 and under.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery.
FILM: “RESISTANCE AT TULE LAKE” ▪ Oct. 6
Documentary directed by Konrad Aderer tells the long-suppressed story of 12,000 Japanese Americans who dared to resist the U.S. government's program of mass incarceration during World War II. 7 p.m. Free.
“ALADDIN’S LUCK” ▪ Oct. 13-22
Light Box Theatre Company presents children’s story of Aladdin, who finds a dingy oil lamp that houses a magical genie. $12.
“PACIFIC CURRENTS” ▪ Oct. 18-Jan. 21
Local artists influenced by Asia. Lobby Gallery.
EXPRESSIVE ART THERAPY ▪ Oct. 29
Jessica’s House hosts Carmen Richardson, author and expressive art therapist, speaking on Expressive art therapy for traumatized children and adults. 2-4 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand; Oct. 12, Saved by the 90s: Oct. 13, Spazmatics; Oct. 14, The Peelers; Oct. 19, No Duh; Oct. 20, Foreigner Unauthorized; Oct. 21, Foreverland; Oct. 26, Larger Than Life; Oct. 27, Born on the Bayou; Oct. 28, In Living Color. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
HOWIE MANDEL ▪ Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$65. turlocktheatre.org
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
LUMBERJACK DAY ▪ Oct. 7
Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. Also a parade and car show, vendors, activities for the kids, rock wall, food and more. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. www.lumberjackday.org.
CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE ▪ Oct. 7
Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Murphys Park. www.calaverasgrapestomp.com.
INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 7
International food, music and dance performances and children's crafts. Children "travel" around the world collecting stamps on their passports. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.
TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 7
Craft beers, live music, German food, wine, vendors and more. 11 a.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Featuring over 25 Craft Beers, live music, commemorative beer mug and traditional German food. $40. www.twainhartecc.com.
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 8-29
A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include a Youth Concert on Oct. 8, Locals Concert on Oct. 15 and the Bach's Brunch on Oct. 29. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR ▪ Oct. 7-8
Two live entertainment stages, numerous children’s activities, a haunted house, pumpkin events, hand-crafted items and more. Saturday evening features an outdoor showing of the classic movie “Night of the Living Dead” with refreshments and popcorn available. Sunday features a classic car show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. West Center Street, downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org
MODESTO OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 13
Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door. modchamberca.chambermaster.com
MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Oct. 14
Fete fall in downtown Modesto for this seventh annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, crafts, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.
RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION ▪ Oct. 14-15
Riverbank presents its 41st annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and live music. Also on site will be a full carnival, a kids area, rides and games. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
HARVEST FESTIFALL ▪ Oct. 14-15
More than 40 vendors dressed in 1850s attire display handmade arts and crafts for sale, including pottery, jewelry, apparel, home decor, wood furniture, baked goods. Demonstrations of spinning and weaving, children’s activities and more. Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.columbiacalifornia.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 14-15
Celebrate fall in Oakdale with music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. 209-847-7437.
MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 15
Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, games for children, exhibits, folkloric dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Mathew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 21
This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors, a custom car show and more. Patrons are encouraged to wear Gold-Rush era costumes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. marktwainwildwestfest.com
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE ▪ Oct. 28-29
Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $14 advance, $18 gate adults Saturday; $12 advance, $15 gate adult Sunday; $5 kids 6-12 presale, $7 kids at the gate. 800-446-1333. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Dennys, 4324 Salida Blvd., Salida. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
SPAGHETTI DINNER ▪ Oct. 12
Unity Church of Modesto event. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $10 Adult, $7 children/seniors. 209/578-5433.
FARM TO FORK DINNER ▪ Oct. 14
Supports youth and senior scholarship program with locally prepared multiple course meal, wine and beer, live music and silent auctions. 6-9:30 p.m. Patterson Downtown Circle. $80. pattersondowntowndinner.eventbrite.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 15
Soroptimist International of Modesto’s 42nd annual event; proceeds go to Community Service Projects and local scholarships. 7:30 a.m;-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave. Modesto. $8. 209 499 0260.
TOAST TO YOUR HEALTH ▪ Oct. 19
West Modesto Community Collaborative event with keynote speaker Dr. Matthew Coates. Buffet dinner and wine. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $65. www.westmodestocollaborative.com.
LUTEFISK DINNER ▪ Oct. 21
Sons of Norway Garborg Lodge 6-56 annual fundraiser. 3:30 p.m. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. $20. 209-572-0323.
GOLDEN VALLEY HEALTH CARE GALA: A NIGHT WITH LEGENDS ▪ Oct. 28
With guest Hall of Famer Rick Barry. 5:30 p.m. DoubleTree Ballroom, 1150 9th St., Modesto. $125. https://www.gvhc.org
HALLOWEEN & HARVEST
DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM ▪ Through Oct. 31
Large, elaborate corn maze, pumpkins, zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, pumpkin blasters, a petting zoo, pig races and more. There’s a pumpkin patch, food court and a country store also open. Live entertainment including music on weekends is offered, with music expanding to nightly beginning Oct. 9. Attractions are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $13.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but a few have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
FANTOZZI FARMS ▪ Through Oct. 31
Corn mazes include more than 5 miles of paths; within each are 12 hidden checkpoints to seek out. A separate haunted maze is open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7 p.m. until closing (take a flashlight). Other attractions include a zombie shooting range, corn cannons, cow train rides, a petting zoo, hayrides, a corn seed pit, hay pyramids, pedal carts, a picnic area and pig races. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Access to the pumpkin patch is free; attraction tickets are $3-$12. 2665 Sperry Ave., Patterson. 209-892-2015; fantozzifarms.com.
R.A.M. FARMS ▪ Through Oct. 31
A 20-acre corn maze, Freaky Flashlight Nights through the mazes is held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site are a hay maze, scary shed, sandbox and tractor corral. Movies under the stars will be shown for free on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7:15 p.m. featuring a variety of family films (weather permitting). There are more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on site, and wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. 209-668-2425 or ramfarms.com.
DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS ▪ Through Oct. 31
New corn maze with an agriculture theme covering 10 acres. The farm also has a large pumpkin patch, hay ride, covered picnic area, kids play area, farm animals, mini corn maze and more. Admission to the patch is free with $5 admission to the farm area with activities; $6 for the corn maze; $8 for a combo pass to activities and maze. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; 209-541-7448. dutchhollowfarms.com.
HARVEST HAUNT EXPRESS ▪ Oct. 7-29
Hop aboard the Harvest Haunt Express that runs at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown. Weekends will be themed: Oct. 7-8, Critters & Creatures; Oct. 14-15, Superheroes & Villains; Oct. 21-22, Pirates & Princess; Oct. 28-29, Witches & Wizards. Riders can dress for the theme or in Halloween attire. Trains run on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rides are $10-$15, free ages 5 and under. 209-984-3953 or go to railtown1897.org.
THE WALKING DEAD SONORA ▪ Oct. 14
Zombie walk and fundraiser for for ATCAA Food Bank and Jamestown Humane Society. Zombie makeup booth, “Thriller” performance and dance class, games for kids and photo booth. 4-7:30 p.m. Courthouse Park, downtown Sonora. www.zombiewalksonora.com.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
HARVEST HAUNT EXPRESS ▪ Oct. 7-29
Hop aboard the Harvest Haunt Express that runs at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown. Weekends will be themed: Oct. 7-8, Critters & Creatures; Oct. 14-15, Superheroes & Villains; Oct. 21-22, Pirates & Princess; Oct. 28-29, Witches & Wizards. Riders can dress for the theme or in Halloween attire. Trains run on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rides are $10-$15, free ages 5 and under. 209-984-3953 or go to railtown1897.org.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ Oct. 8-April 15
Oct. 8, Big Band season opener, $15; Nov. 11-12, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 10, “It’s a Big Band Christmas”; Dec. 26, Columbia Jazz Reunion Concert; Jan. 26, Columbia Big Band; Feb. 2-3, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 2-3, Vocal Jazz Festival; March 13, Bria Skonberg Quartet; April 15, Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
WHIST CARD PARTY ▪ Oct. 9
SPRSI event. 1 p.m. St Stanislaus church hall, 7th and K streets, Modesto. $3. 209-529-4933.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Oct. 10
Author Helen Krayenhoff will discuss plants that can be grown for use as natural fiber dyes. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
POUR IN THE STORES ▪ Oct. 12
Oakdale Chamber of Commerce event. Sip wine, beer and other refreshments while visiting select shops and businesses. Live entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Downtown Oakdale. $30 advance, $40 door.
WILD PLANET DAY ▪ Oct. 14
Wildlife, science demonstrations, Planetarium and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Great Valley Museum on the MJC West campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $5, $20 for a family of six.
GOLDEN HILLS CENTURY BIKE RIDE ▪ Oct. 14
Stanislaus County Bicycle Club ride, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Family event with three routes at different cycling levels on the rural roads of the Sierra Nevada foothills, starting and ending in Knights Ferry. Start at Knights Ferry, Odd Fellows Hall, 17625 Sonora Road. For details see stancobike.wildapricot.org.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Oct. 14
Larry Dorman, McHenry Museum Docent, will talk on “Daily Life of the 49ers,” describing the struggles and life styles of the California Gold Rush miners. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
HOLY FAMILY FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 14-15
Food, desserts, dancers, bands and kid's zone. 3-10 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15. Holy Family Church, 4212 Dale Road. 209-534-3553.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Oct. 14
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MCHENRY MANSION FOUNDATION TABLE SETTING ▪ Oct. 16-17
Preview day Monday with 40 uniquely decorated tables on view with light refreshments, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $10. On Tuesday, a luncheon will be held beginning at noon, $40. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave. Modesto. Reserve at 209-575-9615.
HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT ▪ Oct. 20
Interactive exhibits that address a variety of issues geared toward senior health and well-being, care giving, memory loss, dementia, long-term care options, senior retirement centers, elder abuse, financial abuse, medication management and Medicare assistance. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Free. www.healthyagingassociation.org.
UKULELE MASTER STU FUCHS ▪ Oct. 27
Concert and lesson by ukulele player and teacher presented by Funstrummers Ukulele Band. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. www.funstrummers.com.
PARANORMAL TOUR ▪ Oct. 28
Have you ever wondered if Columbia is truly a Ghost Town? Explore the spirits of Columbia in first paranormal tour for the public. 8-11:30 p.m. $50. friendsofcolumbiashp.com/paranormaltour.html
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 28
Homemade crafts, Christmas décor, jewelry, garden items, more. Breakfast and lunch items for sale. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Connecting Church of the Nazarene, 3200 E. Monte Vista Ave., Denair.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR ▪ Oct. 28
Handmade crafts, gifts and holiday items, needlework, opportunity quilt, wood crafts, homemade jams/jellies and frozen ready-to-bake homemade pies. Soup/pie lunch for $7. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. 209 838-2792.
EXPRESSIVE ART THERAPY ▪ Oct. 30
Jessica’s House hosts Carmen Richardson, author and expressive art therapist, speaking on Expressive art therapy for traumatized children and adults. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 720 12th St., Peterson Event Center, Modesteo.
MAPS: OCEANS OF LIFE ▪ Nov. 4
Family science program from Modesto Area Partners in Science with Tierney Thys, National Geographic Explorer and TED Talk speaker. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. modestoscience.wordpress.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments