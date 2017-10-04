What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
Wine tastings in the Modesto region, Oct. 6-12, 2017

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 04, 2017 8:22 PM

What: O’Brien’s Oktoberfest Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8

Wines & Beers: Annual celebration with seasonal brews and Riesling will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Jeremy Barbera, Textbook Merlot, St. Amant Zinfandel, Trione Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Cass Marsanne, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Hook or Crook Chardonnay, Trefethen Chardonnay, Rancho Sisquoc Riesling

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Boeger Primitivo, Tank Garage All or Nothing Blend, Macchia Outrageous Old Vine Zinfandel, McGrail The Graduate Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Mathew Bruno Rose, McGrail Peyton Paige Sauvignon Blanc, Hook or Crook Chardonnay, Reckless Love Chardonnay, Rancho Sisquoc Reisling

Cost: $14

What: Piedmont Italy Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12

Wines: One of Italy’s most famous wine regions will be featured.

Cost: $5

