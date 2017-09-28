Vote online now for the best in Modesto area music

Online voting is now live for this year’s Modesto Area Music Awards.
Voting on the 20 categories for the MAMAs is open at www.modestoareamusic.com/vote and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.
There are more than 250 nominees vying for trophies at this year’s event, an invitation-only celebration of the Modesto region’s music and entertainment scene. This marks the 18th year of the MAMAs, the brainchild of Modestans Chris Murphy and Chris Ricci.
This year’s show will include a lifetime award presented to Modesto’s Michael Allsup, guitarist with the classic rock band Three Dog Night.
While the ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the State Theatre is by invitation only, it will be streamed live at www.modestoview.com.
