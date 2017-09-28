Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
PETER CETERA ▪ Sept. 29
Season opening concert by former Chicago frontman. 8 p.m. $79-$99.
ALEJANDRO SABRE ▪ Sept. 30
Pianist in multimedia recital. 7:30 p.m. $20.
S.F. COMEDY COMPETITION ▪ Sept. 30
Five finalists compete in annual event. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
WHISPERIN’ BILL ANDERSON ▪ Oct. 1
Country music star. 4 p.m. $35-$55
KEN BLOCK: VOICES OF HOLLYWOOD ▪ Oct. 6
Comic and impressionist. 8 p.m. $25-$35
THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW ▪ Oct. 7
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
PAUL ANKA ▪ Oct. 8
Pop crooner. 4 p.m. $69-$129.
CHRISTOPHER CROSS ▪ Oct. 11
Classic pop. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS ▪ Oct. 13
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. $49-$79.
THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS ▪ Oct. 13-14
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Tim Burton’s enduring animated classic on the big screen accompanied by Danny Elfman’s score played live MSO. 8 p.m. $37-$92.
GLENN MILLER TRIBUTE ▪ Oct. 14
Tex Beneke Orchestra in salute to Big Band great. 3 p.m. $29-$69.
ILLUMINATE ▪ Oct. 19
Music, art and the technological magic brings a story of adventure and romance told through dance. 7 p.m. $19-$49.
SIMPLY THREE ▪ Oct. 20
Pop/classical crossover. 7:30 p.m. $20-$35.
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: CREEDENCE ▪ Oct. 20
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $24-$54.
GRANDADDY ▪ Oct. 21
Modesto rock band. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $$25-$35.
ROB SCHNEIDER ▪ Oct. 21
Comedian. 8 p.m. $29-$69.
HOME FREE ▪ Oct. 22
A cappella country group. 6 p.m. $19-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
FLEETWOOD MASK ▪ Sept. 30
Fleetwood Mac tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO MUSIC SERIES ▪ Oct. 6
Singer-Songwriter Patty Castillo Davis. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $15 general, $10 students. www.firstumcmodesto.org
LOCASH ▪ Oct. 7
Country music. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $29-$47. turlocktheatre.org
GAVIN DEGRAW ▪ Oct. 9
Pop music. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$69. turlocktheatre.org
ANDY HACKBARTH ▪ Oct. 10
Turlock Concert Association presents classical, Spanish, fingerstyle guitarist. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $25. www.turlockconcert.org/tickets.php
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE UNKNOWN GIRL” ▪ Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Saga of guilt and redemption. $8-$10.
FILM: “REBEL IN THE RYE” ▪ Sept. 29-Oct. 5
biopic of legendary author J.D. Salinger. $8-$10.
FILM: “WINDOW HORSES: THE POETIC PERSIAN EPIPHANY OF ROSIE MING” ▪ Oct. 6-12
Young Canadian poet is invited to perform at a Poetry Festival in Shiraz, Iran, but she'd rather be in Paris. $8-$10.
FILM: “CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER” ▪ Oct. 6-13
Film essay explores the mythology attached to the typewriter. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ Oct. 6 and Nov. 25
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $12.
PAPERBACK WRITER AND DARIN MORRIS ▪ Oct. 7
Beatles tribute along with local musician. 7:30 p.m. $25.
FILM: “YEAR BY THE SEA” ▪ Oct. 6-12
After 30 years as a wife and mother, an empty nester retreats to Cape Cod rather than follow her relocated husband to Kansas. $8-$10.
A CLUB FOR AVID READERS: “EAST OF EDEN” ▪ Oct. 10
Film and discussion. 9 a.m. $8.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FILM: “UP” ▪ Oct. 11
Moviegoing experience for children on the autism spectrum and their families. 4 p.m. Free.
FILM: “VICTORIA & ABDUL” ▪ Oct. 13-20
An unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s rule. $8-$10.
FILM: “FRIDA” ▪ Oct. 14
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. 1 p.m. $8.
Z IS FOR ZOMBIE: AN IMPROVISED APOCALYPSE ▪ Oct. 14
Comedic one-act improvised play. 6 p.m. $6-$12.
FILM: “ALIEN” ▪ Oct. 15
Modesto Film Society presents sci-fi classic. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD” ▪ Oct. 21
George Romero’s classic horror film. 7 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Through Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“33 VARIATIONS” ▪ Through Oct. 1
Drama, memory and music transport you from present-day New York to nineteenth-century Austria in this extraordinary play about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
“THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAY” ▪ Oct. 6-22
Center Stage Conservatory presents Pulitzer Prize winning play about a wounded family unraveling at the age of innocence. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursday Oct. 19; 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Center State Conservatory, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com.
“THE GLASS MENAGERIE” ▪ Oct. 6-29
Sierra Repertory Theatre present Tennessee Williams’ iconic play. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org
“WAIT UNTIL DARK” ▪ Oct. 13-Nov. 19
A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. Stage 3 Theatre Company, 208 S. Green St., Sonora. www.stage3.org.
“THE TEMPEST” ▪ Oct. 20-29
Director Michael Lynch adapts Shakespeare classic set on a forbidden planet in 3020 AD. 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. show Oct. 29. Modesto Junior College Main Auditorium, 435 College Ave. $9-$11.
“ONCE UPON A MATTRESS” ▪ Oct. 20-29
West Side Players presents musical comedy. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
“DRACULA OF TRANSYLVANIA” ▪ Oct. 20-28
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
ART
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
October artist, George Balliet. Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginniners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURE, TRADITION & INNOVATION” ▪ Through Dec. 31
Works by contemporary Japanese ceramic artists who represent the diverse traditions of their country. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5, free for age 12 and under.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HAIKU HAPPINESS ▪ Sept. 29
This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
100 YEARS OF THELONIOUS MONK ▪ Oct. 3
Carnegie Music Series presents Stan State Jazz Ensemble performance. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
FILM: “RESISTANCE AT TULE LAKE” ▪ Oct. 6
Documentary directed by Konrad Aderer tells the long-suppressed story of 12,000 Japanese Americans who dared to resist the U.S. government's program of mass incarceration during World War II. 7 p.m. Free.
“ALADDIN’S LUCK” ▪ Oct. 13-22
Light Box Theatre Company presents children’s story of Aladdin, who finds a dingy oil lamp that houses a magical genie. $12.
“PACIFIC CURRENTS” ▪ Oct. 18-Jan. 21
Local artists influenced by Asia. Lobby Gallery.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Sept. 29, The Hanks; Sept. 30 Thunder Cover; Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand; Oct. 12, Saved by the 90s: Oct. 13, Spazmatics; Oct. 14, The Peelers; Oct. 19, No Duh; Oct. 20, Foreigner Unauthorized; Oct. 21, Foreverland; Oct. 26, Larger Than Life; Oct. 27, Born on the Bayou; Oct. 28, In Living Color. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
HOWIE MANDEL ▪ Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$65. turlocktheatre.org
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
FIDDLE & BANGO CONTEST AND CHILI COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 30
Yes, they spell it “bango,” a nod to a misspelling way back when this 35th annual event began. More than 40 musicians compete for prizes for fiddle, banjo, vocal, guitar, mandolin and song categories. Chili cook-off, too. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gazebo at Columbia State Historic Park. Contest free, chili $5. 209-536-1672.
MOTOWN BOOGIE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 30
This family event will present break dance contests, an Urban Art Show, B-Boy guest dancers performance. Professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez and D.J. Hocus Manriquez host. 2-7 p.m. Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. Free. 209-341-2951.
UNRULY BREW & QUE FEST ▪ Sept. 30
Country music and barbecue festival. Performing will be Luke Combs, Tucker Beathard, Luke Pell, Jackson Michelson and Chris Bandi. Also, a barbecue competition and a bull riding competition, each with $10,000 in prize money will be held. The day also includes a cornhole contest, line dancing, beer and wine gardens. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $20-$40. unrulycountryfestival.com
MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER ▪ Oct. 3
The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants, listen to local bands and strolling musicians. Free shuttle service available within the downtown area. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Modesto. modestodid.com.
LUMBERJACK DAY ▪ Oct. 7
Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. Also a parade and car show, vendors, activities for the kids, rock wall, food and more. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. www.lumberjackday.org.
MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR ▪ Oct. 7-8
Two live entertainment stages, numerous children’s activities, a haunted house, pumpkin events, hand-crafted items and more. Saturday evening features an outdoor showing of the classic movie “Night of the Living Dead” with refreshments and popcorn available. Sunday features a classic car show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. West Center Street, downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org
CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE ▪ Oct. 7
Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Murphys Park. www.calaverasgrapestomp.com.
INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 7
International food, music and dance performances and children's crafts. Children "travel" around the world collecting stamps on their passports. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.
TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 7
Craft beers, live music, German food, wine, vendors and more. 11 a.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Featuring over 25 Craft Beers, live music, commemorative beer mug and traditional German food. $40. www.twainhartecc.com.
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 8-29
A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include a Youth Concert on Oct. 8, Locals Concert on Oct. 15 and the Bach's Brunch on Oct. 29. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Oct. 14
Fete fall in downtown Modesto for this seventh annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, crafts, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.
RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION ▪ Oct. 14-15
Riverbank presents its 41st annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and live music. Also on site will be a full carnival, a kids area, rides and games. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
HARVEST FESTIFALL ▪ Oct. 14-15
More than 40 vendors dressed in 1850s attire display handmade arts and crafts for sale, including pottery, jewelry, apparel, home decor, wood furniture, baked goods. Demonstrations of spinning and weaving, children’s activities and more. Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.columbiacalifornia.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 14-15
Celebrate fall in Oakdale with music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. 209-847-7437.
MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 15
Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, games for children, exhibits, folkloric dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Mathew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.
MODESTO OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 17
Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door. modchamberca.chambermaster.com
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 21
This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors, a custom car show and more. Patrons are encouraged to wear Gold-Rush era costumes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. marktwainwildwestfest.com
FILM
“MAKING OF A GANGSTA” ▪ Oct. 5
Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) screening of the film. 7 p.m. MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave. in Forum 110. Free.
FOOD & FUN
1940’S HANGAR DINNER DANCE & FUNDRAISER ▪ Sept. 30
Commemorative Air Force Central California Valley Squadron presents catered dinner and dancing to Knight Sounds Big Band. No-host bar, silent auction. 7-10 p.m. 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1-S, Modesto. $45, advance only. 209-605-4313 or email ccvsevents@gmail.com
MARIPOSA FARM AND RANCH TOUR ▪ Sept. 30
Old and new cattle ranching featured with team roping by two and three generations of cowboys. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Harris Ranch Arena, 4744 Triangle Road, Mariposa. $10. www.MariposaFarmsandRanches.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO SAMPLER ▪ Oct. 3
Sample food from more than 25 restaurants, live music. Presented by Modesto Downtown Improvement District. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. modestodid.com.
TASTES OF THE VALLEY ▪ Oct. 5
Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 15th annual wine and cheese tasting event. Food, wine and craft brews from regional purveyors will be available for tasting. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $50. www.stancofair.com.
GFPD DINNER DANCE ▪ Oct. 7
Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders children’s benefit event with music by Mike Torres Band. 6-11:30 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $50. www.diegoandadrian.com.
SPAGHETTI DINNER ▪ Oct. 12
Unity Church of Modesto event. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $10 Adult, $7 children/seniors. 209/578-5433.
FARM TO FORK DINNER ▪ Oct. 14
Supports youth and senior scholarship program with locally prepared multiple course meal, wine and beer, live music and silent auctions. 6-9:30 p.m. Patterson Downtown Circle. $80. pattersondowntowndinner.eventbrite.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 15
Soroptimist International of Modesto’s 42nd annual event; proceeds go to Community Service Projects and local scholarships. 7:30 a.m;-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave. Modesto. $8. 209 499 0260.
TOAST TO YOUR HEALTH ▪ Oct. 19
West Modesto Community Collaborative event with keynote speaker Dr. Matthew Coates. Buffet dinner and wine. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $65. www.westmodestocollaborative.com.
ODDS & ENDS
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ Oct. 8-April 15
Oct. 8, Big Band season opener, $15; Nov. 11-12, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 10, “It’s a Big Band Christmas”; Dec. 26, Columbia Jazz Reunion Concert; Jan. 26, Columbia Big Band; Feb. 2-3, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 2-3, Vocal Jazz Festival; March 13, Bria Skonberg Quartet; April 15, Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Oct. 10
Author Helen Krayenhoff will discuss plants that can be grown for use as natural fiber dyes. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
WILD PLANET DAY ▪ Oct. 14
Wildlife, science demonstrations, Planetarium and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Great Valley Museum on the MJC West campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $5, $20 for a family of six.
GOLDEN HILLS CENTURY BIKE RIDE ▪ Oct. 14
Stanislaus County Bicycle Club ride, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Family event with three routes at different cycling levels on the rural roads of the Sierra Nevada foothills, starting and ending in Knights Ferry. Start at Knights Ferry, Odd Fellows Hall, 17625 Sonora Road. For details see stancobike.wildapricot.org.
THE WALKING DEAD SONORA ▪ Oct. 14
Zombie walk and fundraiser for for ATCAA Food Bank and Jamestown Humane Society. Zombie makeup booth, “Thriller” performance and dance class, games for kids and photo booth. 4-7:30 p.m. Courthouse Park, downtown Sonora. www.zombiewalksonora.com.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Oct. 14
Larry Dorman, McHenry Museum Docent, will talk on “Daily Life of the 49ers,” describing the struggles and life styles of the California Gold Rush miners. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Oct. 14
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MCHENRY MANSION FOUNDATION TABLE SETTING ▪ Oct. 16-17
Preview day Monday with 40 uniquely decorated tables on view with light refreshments, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., $10. On Tuesday, luncheon, reserve at 209-575-9615.
HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT ▪ Oct. 20
Interactive exhibits that address a variety of issues geared toward senior health and well-being, care giving, memory loss, dementia, long-term care options, senior retirement centers, elder abuse, financial abuse, medication management and Medicare assistance. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Free. www.healthyagingassociation.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
