Where to laugh out loud and more Modesto region entertainment

S.F. Comedy Competition
This audience favorite has expanded its reach to the larger Mary Stuart Rogers Theater this year, featuring five finalists from San Francisco Comedy Competition. Some of the biggest names in comedy have been discovered while competing in this longstanding contest, including superstars Louis CK, Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams. The five performing in the Modesto finale have survived an elimination process that started with hundreds of applicants.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Peter Cetera
The former founding member of iconic rock band Chicago opens the 10th season for the Gallo Center for the Arts this weekend with his band Big Daddies. With Chicago, Cetera worked on 18 albums and sang the Grammy-winning “If You Leave Me Now.” After leaving the band, he had a successful solo career producing hits like “The Glory of Love” and “Restless Heart.” The Gallo Center show will include songs from both phases of his career.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $79-$89
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Unruly Brew & Que Fest
This new country music and barbecue festival hits the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this weekend. Performing will be Luke Combs, Tucker Beathard, Luke Pell, Jackson Michelson and Chris Bandi. Also, a barbecue competition and a bull riding competition, each with $10,000 in prize money will be held. The day also includes a cornhole contest, line dancing, beer and wine gardens.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept 30
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
ADMISSION: $20-$40,
ONLINE: unrulycountryfestival.com
Downtown Modesto Sampler
Taste some of the best food downtown Modesto has to offer during the Downtown Modesto Sampler on Tuesday evening. Presented by the Modesto Downtown Improvement District, the event features food from more than 25 restaurants as well as live music to keep you entertained.
WHEN: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3
WHERE: Downtown Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: modestodid.com
Music of Thelonious Monk
Listen to the music of the legendary jazz pianist and composer at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock on Tuesday. The 100 Years of Thelonious Monk program – which marks what would be his 100th birthday later in October – features a performance by the Stan State Jazz Ensemble and is part of the Carnegie Music Series.
WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N Broadway
ADMISSION: $5-$10
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Alejandro Sabre
A tribute to Mexican composer José Sabre Marroquín will be offered by his grandson, Modesto Junior College music instructor Alejandro Sabra, at the Gallo Center. The pianist will play and discuss the music of his late grandfather who was a songwriter during the 1930s and ’40s. Marroquín wrote hit songs made famous by iconic Mexican singers Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete. Modesto poet Sam Pierstorff hosts the program.
WHEN: Pre-show lecture/Q&A 6:30-7 p.m.; recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Whisperin’ Bill Anderson
Bill Anderson brings his timeless hits to Modesto this weekend. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Anderson is known as “Whisperin’ Bill,” a nickname hung on him years ago as a result of his breathy voice and warm, soft approach to singing. One of the most awarded songwriters in country music history, his many hits include “City Lights,” “Po’Folks,” “Mama Sang A Song” and “Still.”
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $35-$55
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments