Fiddler Charlie Daniels attends a press conference announcing him as one of three Country Music Hall of Fame inductees in March 2016. He took to Twitter on Wednesday night to indicate he was boycotting the NFL’s Thursday Night Football because of players protesting during the anthem.
Entertainment

Music icon protests NFL by not watching Thursday Night Football. But it was Wednesday

By LaVendrick Smith

September 28, 2017 8:17 AM

Mark country musician Charlie Daniels down as a staunch opponent of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

The Wilmington, N.C., native and 2016 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to indicate he was boycotting the NFL’s Thursday Night Football because of players protesting during the anthem.

“I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not,” Daniels tweeted.

There was just one problem: It was Wednesday.

It was a full 24 hours before the NFL’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

The rest of Twitter was quick to let Daniels know there wasn’t a game on.

“And a movement is born. #BoycottThursdayNightFootballOnWednesday,” one user quipped.

“When you are so determined to show your displeasure, you boycott Thursday Night Football on Wednesdays...That is a new level of boycotting,” another user responded.

Daniels appeared to later realize he had his days mixed up, and a few hours later tweeted he would “hang it up for tonight,” and go to bed.

He, of course, is one of many people who has criticized the protests that began last year, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem in a protest against racism, police brutality and social injustice.

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Eric Garland McClatchy

The protests were revamped Sunday during the NFL’s third week after President Donald Trump said in an Alabama speech that any player who kneels during the anthem should be fired, and referred to such players as a “son of a bitch.”

Daniels wrote in a blog post on CNS News he wasn’t sure the office of the president was the best place for the protest debate to unfold, but called the protests disrespectful to the military and said he wishes to separate sports from politics.

“In a ceremony that many times involves a military color guard, a flyover or some other symbol of our military, disrespecting the flag, the banner they fought under and the anthem that was played when they were sent off to war, cuts deep in the veteran population,” he wrote.

LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS

