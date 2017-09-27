How to play Snake, Pac-Man and other fun games on Google’s birthday spinner

2:32 Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... Pause

0:40 Sheriffs's detectives investigating suspicious death in East Modesto

2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

1:44 Teenage suspects flip car in Ceres after pursuit