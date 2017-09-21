Region’s wine tastings

What: Russian River Valley Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24
Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zin and more from this famous region in Sonoma County will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Tank Garage All Or Nothing Red Blend, Boeger Primitivo, Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, Trione Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Mathew Bruno Rose, Cass Marsanne, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Trefethen Chardonnay, Chronic Cellars Spritz & Giggles
Cost: $14
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Tank Garage All Or Nothing Red Blend, Boeger Primitivo, Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, McGrail The Graduate Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Mathew Bruno Rose, Cass Marsanne, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Trefethen Chardonnay, Chronic Cellars Spritz & Giggles
Cost: $14
What: Meet the Local Winemaker Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28
Wines: Wine and winemakers from nearby McManis, Silkwood and Lucca Wineries will be featured.
Cost: $5
