What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
Entertainment

Region’s wine tastings

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 21, 2017 11:27 AM

What: Russian River Valley Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24

Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zin and more from this famous region in Sonoma County will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Tank Garage All Or Nothing Red Blend, Boeger Primitivo, Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, Trione Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Mathew Bruno Rose, Cass Marsanne, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Trefethen Chardonnay, Chronic Cellars Spritz & Giggles

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Meiomi Pinot Noir, Tank Garage All Or Nothing Red Blend, Boeger Primitivo, Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, McGrail The Graduate Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: Mathew Bruno Rose, Cass Marsanne, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Trefethen Chardonnay, Chronic Cellars Spritz & Giggles

Cost: $14

What: Meet the Local Winemaker Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

Wines: Wine and winemakers from nearby McManis, Silkwood and Lucca Wineries will be featured.

Cost: $5

