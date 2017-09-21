Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
TIANJIN ACROBATS ▪ Sept. 22
Top Chinese acrobatic troupe. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
RYKERT TRIO ▪ Sept. 24
Modesto Community Concert Association program. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
NORMAN FOOTE ▪ Sept. 26
Children’s music and mirth. 6:30 p.m. $12-$20.
TEDx MODESTO ▪ Sept. 27
Theme is Ideas that Elevate with seven speakers on range of topics. 7 p.m. $30.
JESSE & JOY ▪ Sept. 28
Mexican brother and sister singer/songwriter duo. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
PETER CETERA ▪ Sept. 29
Season opening concert by former Chicago frontman. 8 p.m. $79-$99.
ALEJANDRO SABRE ▪ Sept. 30
Pianist in multimedia recital. 7:30 p.m. $20.
S.F. COMEDY COMPETITION ▪ Sept. 30
Five finalists compete in annual event. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
WHISPERIN’ BILL ANDERSON ▪ Oct. 1
Country music star. 4 p.m. $35-$55
KEN BLOCK: VOICES OF HOLLYWOOD ▪ Oct. 6
Comic and impressionist. 8 p.m. $25-$35
THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW ▪ Oct. 7
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Sept. 22
Final concert of the season with Threshold. 7 p.m. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪ Sept. 23
Pink Floyd tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
TRIMUSICA ▪ Sept. 24
Classical trio opens St. James Concert Series. 3 p.m. The Red Church, Sonora. $6-$15
FLEETWOOD MASK ▪ Sept. 30
Fleetwood Mac tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “DELORES” ▪ Sept. 22-28
Documentary on Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez. $8-$10.
2017 ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN FILM NIGHT ▪ Sept. 23
Part of Modesto Architecture Festival, short films celebrating world architecture, landscape and design. Reception at 6:30; films at 7:30 p.m. Free.
FILM: “VICEROY’S HOUSE” ▪ Sept. 22-28
Ending centuries of colonial rule in a country divided by deep religious and cultural differences proves no easy undertaking. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE UNKNOWN GIRL” ▪ Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Saga of guilt and redemption. $8-$10.
FILM: “REBEL IN THE RYE” ▪ Sept. 29-Oct. 5
biopic of legendary author J.D. Salinger. $8-$10.
FILM: “WINDOW HORSES: THE POETIC PERSIAN EPIPHANY OF ROSIE MING” ▪ Oct. 6-12
Young Canadian poet is invited to perform at a Poetry Festival in Shiraz, Iran, but she'd rather be in Paris. $8-$10.
FILM: “CALIFORNIA TYPEWRITER” ▪ Oct. 6-13
Film essay explores the mythology attached to the typewriter. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ Oct. 6 and Nov. 25
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $12.
PAPERBACK WRITER AND DARIN MORRIS ▪ Oct. 7
Beatles tribute along with local musician. 7:30 p.m. $25.
FILM: “YEAR BY THE SEA” ▪ Oct. 6-12
After 30 years as a wife and mother, an empty nester retreats to Cape Cod rather than follow her relocated husband to Kansas. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Through Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ Through Sept. 24
Playhouse Merced Presents production 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. $10-$22. 209-725-8587.
“33 VARIATIONS” ▪ Through Oct. 1
Drama, memory and music transport you from present-day New York to nineteenth-century Austria in this extraordinary play about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
“SLEEPING BEAUTY” ▪ Sept. 22-23
Presented by Hickman Honor Choir, with selections from “Into the Woods.” 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Sept. 23. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5. hickmanhonorchoir.org
“THE GLASS MENAGERIE” ▪ Oct. 6-29
Sierra Repertory Theatre present Tennessee Williams’ iconic play. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through September, “Art in the Window.” Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
September guest artist, Cathie Hoover; October artist, George Balliet. Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
COLUMBIA STATE HISTORIC PART ▪ 209-536-1329
Sept. 17, 45th annual Columbia Art Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More than 50 local painters, potters, sculptors and photographers display their art on the streets of Columbia. Free.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6081
Through Sept. 28, “Re/Marks, the works of Haleh Niazmand.” 435 College Ave., Modesto. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Oct. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURE, TRADITION & INNOVATION” ▪ Through Dec. 31
Works by contemporary Japanese ceramic artists who represent the diverse traditions of their country. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5, free for age 12 and under.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: JOHN TOKI ▪ Sept. 25
Ceramic expert and artist will discuss ceramic techniques and traditions. 2-4 p.m. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HAIKU HAPPINESS ▪ Sept. 29
This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
100 YEARS OF THELONIOUS MONK ▪ Oct. 3
Carnegie Music Series presents Stan State Jazz Ensemble performance. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Sept. 22, Night Moves; Sept. 23, Dee Coco and Company; Sept. 28, Chains Required; Sept. 29, The Hanks; Sept. 30 Thunder Cover; Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
CALIENTE COMEDY SHOW ▪ Sept. 23
El Roberto, John Pulido, Brian Corter, Ryan McCormick. 7:30 p.m. La Nita’s Restaurant, 2684 Shaffer Road, Atwater. $8.
DANCE
JAM ‘N JIVE AT THE 2017 GRAMMYS ▪ Sept. 22
Modesto Junior College department of dance presents jazz dance choreography set to music from award winners and nominees from the 2017 Grammy Awards show. 7 p.m. Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11 general, $9 students and senior citizens. http://mjc.tix.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL ▪ Through Sept. 24
Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.
GRACEADA OKTOBERFEST ▪ Sept. 23
Authentic Oktoberfest featuring German singalongs, traditional German food and other Oktoberfest activities. 5 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham Drive, Modesto. $20 in advance at http://bit.ly/graceadaoktoberfest or www.ticketfly.com; also at some Boyett Petroleum locations, cash only.
COYOTEFEST ▪ Sept. 23
This 32nd annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org
IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE ▪ Sept. 23
21st event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. For ticket information, call 209-269-6950.
FIDDLE & BANGO CONTEST AND CHILI COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 30
Yes, they spell it “bango,” a nod to a misspelling way back when this 35th annual event began. More than 40 musicians compete for prizes for fiddle, banjo, vocal, guitar, mandolin and song categories. Chili cook-off, too. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gazebo at Columbia State Historic Park. Contest free, chili $5. 209-536-1672.
MOTOWN BOOGIE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 30
This family event will present break dance contests, an Urban Art Show, B-Boy guest dancers performance. Professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez and D.J. Hocus Manriquez host. 2-7 p.m. Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. Free. 209-341-2951.
CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE ▪ Oct. 7
Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Murphys Park. www.calaverasgrapestomp.com.
INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 7
International food, music and dance performances and children's crafts. Children "travel" around the world collecting stamps on their passports. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Dennys, 4324 Salida Blvd., Salida. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
AN EVENING IN SPAIN ▪ Sept. 22
Parent Resource Center celebrates 25 years of serving families in Stanislaus County with Spanish tapas, wine, sangria and cava tasting, music, flamenco dancing. 6:30 p.m. McHenry Event Center/The Seasons, 925 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $75. 209-549-8193 or www.prcfamilies.org.
50 PLUS CLUB DINNER ▪ Sept. 23
Annual dinner open to all longtime Stanislaus County residents, this year honoring the McHenry Mansion with music by The Kyle Barker Band with Shelly Streeter. 5 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner. Princeton Event Center, 1640 Princeton Ave., Modesto. Advance only, $35. (209) 523-1420 or (209) 576-1059.
1940’S HANGAR DINNER DANCE & FUNDRAISER ▪ Sept. 30
Commemorative Air Force Central California Valley Squadron presents catered dinner and dancing to Knight Sounds Big Band. No-host bar, silent auction. 7-10 p.m. 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1-S, Modesto. $45, advance only. 209-605-4313 or email ccvsevents@gmail.com
MARIPOSA FARM AND RANCH TOUR ▪ Sept. 30
Old and new cattle ranching featured with team roping by two and three generations of cowboys. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Harris Ranch Arena, 4744 Triangle Road, Mariposa. $10. www.MariposaFarmsandRanches.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO SAMPLER ▪ Oct. 3
Sample food from more than 25 restaurants, live music. Presented by Modesto Downtown Improvement District. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. modestodid.com.
TASTES OF THE VALLEY ▪ Oct. 5
Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 15th annual wine and cheese tasting event. Food, wine and craft brews from regional purveyors will be available for tasting. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $50. www.stancofair.com.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR ▪ Sept. 23
The Stanislaus County Library will host its 8th annual event. Community members will have an opportunity to meet with a variety of local authors. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Modesto Library portico1500 I St. 209-558-7817.
ST. STANISLAUS FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 23
Food booths, full carnival, country store, kids games, live and silent auction. 5-11 p.m. Sept 22, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 24. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. Admission free. 209-969-5053.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments