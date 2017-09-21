Want to drink a lot of beer in Modesto? We tell you where, along with more events

Oktoberfest at Graceada
This fledgling event promises an authentic Oktoberfest celebration featuring German singalongs, German food and other activities. Among the events planned is a stein holding contest, barrel race and beer stein relay. Food will include sausages, hot pretzels with beer mustard, sauerkraut and strudel.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham Drive, Modesto
TICKETS: $20 in advance
ONLINE: www.chrisriccipresents.com
Tianjin Acrobats
This group of artists from China was established in 1957 and boasts more than 100 performers. Famed for its novelty and techniques, the acrobatic troupe has performed its family friendly show of acrobatics, contortions, martial arts and magic worldwide.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Rykert Trio
The Modesto Community Concert Association returns with a show by The Rykert Trio, a father, daughter and son singing group. All three were soloists but formed after patriarch Joe Rykert was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lymphoma. The trio won the Valley Talent Project in 2016 and its first CD will be available for purchase at the concert.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Jesse & Joy
With more than 80 million views on YouTube, 15 million likes on Facebook, 5 million Twitter followers and a string of hits, Mexican brother and sister singer/songwriter duo Jesse & Joy enjoy international success. The duo has released four albums, sold out tours, received five Latin Grammys and a U.S. Grammy nomination.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Architecture & Design Film Night
Part of this year’s Modesto International Architecture Festival, this 10th annual event offers short films celebrating the world’s architecture, landscape and design. The festival is a celebration of architecture and architectural design as an art and as a science. A reception will be held before the films.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. reception, 7:30 p.m. film, Saturday, Sept. 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.thestate.org and www.modestoarchfest.com
Local Author Fair
The Stanislaus County Library hosts its eighth annual Local Author Fair featuring a chance to meet Modesto area authors and see a selection of their books. More than 40 writers will present their works in a variety of genres for children, teens and adults. The books will be available for purchase at the event on the outside portico at the Modesto Library.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Modesto Library Portico, 1500 I St.
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-558-7817.
House of Floyd
San Francisco’s Pink Floyd tribute band House of Floyd returns to the West Side Theatre in Newman. The show features a live musical performance, along with a laser light show as House of Floyd re-creates a Pink Floyd concert, highlighting the classic rock band’s biggest hits.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$25
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Norman Foote
For nearly four decades, Norman Foote has made a living with his guitar and his sense of humor. During his family-oriented shows, he plays guitar and sings, employs a lot of outrageous props and even delves into puppetry.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8-$20
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
