John Oliver started a trending hashtag on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his Emmy acceptance speech.
John Oliver started a trending hashtag on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his Emmy acceptance speech. @TelevisionAcad Twitter screenshot
John Oliver started a trending hashtag on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his Emmy acceptance speech. @TelevisionAcad Twitter screenshot

Entertainment

#DCpublicschools trends on Twitter following John Oliver’s Emmy acceptance speech

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 17, 2017 7:14 PM

Shortly after John Oliver won at the 2017 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series, he decided to start a a trend on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his acceptance speech: #DCschools.

It didn’t take long for people to oblige, and soon, #dcschools began trending on Twitter.

Comedian Dave Chappelle also referenced DC Public Schools in the show.

The official DC Public Schools Twitter account was excited about the trend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:31

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston
Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game 1:03

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

View More Video