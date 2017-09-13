Calendar: Events across the Modesto, CA, region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“BARBER OF SEVILLE “ ▪ Sept. 15-17
Comedic, semi-staged opera from Townsend Opera. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, conducted by Ryan Murray. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 2 p.m Sept. 17. $15-$59.
MICHAEL CAVANAUGH ▪ Sept. 15
Performer, musician and actor starred in Broadway jukebox musical “Movin’ Out.” 8 p.m. $19-$59.
TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Sept. 17
James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash captures the essence of the Man in Black. 4 p.m. $20-$40.
LOVERBOY & SURVIVOR ▪ Sept. 20
Classic rock bands. 7:30 p.m. $59-$109.
TIANJIN ACROBATS ▪ Sept. 22
Top Chinese acrobatic troupe. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
RYKERT TRIO ▪ Sept. 24
Modesto Community Concert Association program. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
NORMAN FOOTE ▪ Sept. 26
Children’s music and mirth. 6:30 p.m. $12-$20.
TEDx MODESTO ▪ Sept. 27
Theme is Ideas that Elevate with seven speakers on range of topics. 7 p.m. $30.
JESSE & JOY ▪ Sept. 28
Mexican brother and sister singer/songwriter duo. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
PETER CETERA ▪ Sept. 29
Season opening concert by former Chicago frontman. 8 p.m. $79-$99.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sept. 17, Jacks’ June Allstars; Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
FUNKY ROOTS & COWBOY BOOTS ▪ Sept. 16
Reunion concert. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
BARRIO MANOUCHE ▪ Sept. 17
Flamenco gypsy jazz. 3 p.m. Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. CBS, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$100 series subscription, $10-$25 single tickets. www.cbsmodesto.org.
UKULELE CONCERT & WORKSHOP ▪ Sept. 19
The Funstrummers host Dani Joy from the Roseville Strum Shop who will offer a workshop and house concert. Also, The Sunshine Coconuts. 6 p.m. Trinity Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. $20. 209-505-3216.
HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪ Sept. 23
Pink Floyd tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
TRIMUSICA ▪ Sept. 24
Classical trio opens St. James Concert Series. 3 p.m. The Red Church, Sonora. $6-$15
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “TRIP TO SPAIN” ▪ Through Sept. 15
After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another deliciously deadpan culinary road trip. This time around, the guys head to Spain to sample the best of the country's gastronomic offerings. $8-$10.
OTTMAR LIEBERT ▪ Sept. 15
German guitarist, songwriter and producer brings his Spanish-influenced easy listening music. 7:30 p.m. $38.50.
WOMEN OF THE WEST FILM FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16
WOW Film Fest features short films and the documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” the story of Ruthie Bolton, a Women’s National Basketball Association legend. Bolton will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will sign books and autographs after the film. A buffet and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., film 6:30 p.m. $15.
FILM: “REAR WINDOW” ▪ Sept. 17
Modesto Film Society presentation of 1954 Hitchcock classic. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “POLINA” ▪ Sept. 15-21
Dancer looks to find her way in cutthroat world. In French with English subtitles. $8-$10.
FILM: “ROOTED IN PEACE” ▪ Sept. 21
Documentary in honor of the International Day of Peace. 7 p.m. $10.
FILM: “DELORES” ▪ Sept. 22-28
Documentary on Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez. $8-$10.
2017 ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN FILM NIGHT ▪ Sept. 23
Part of Modesto Architecture Festival, short films celebrating world architecture, landscape and design. Reception at 6:30; films at 7:30 p.m. Free.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Through Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ Through Sept. 24
Playhouse Merced Presents production 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. $10-$22. 209-725-8587.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Through Sept. 16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“12TH NIGHT: SONGS OF ILLYRIA” ▪ Sept. 16-17
Merced ShakespeareFest production of comedy about a shipwreck, love, confusion and a singing fool. 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday Applegate Park, Merced. Free. www.mercedshakespearefest.org
“33 VARIATIONS” ▪ Sept. 15-Oct. 1
Drama, memory and music transport you from present-day New York to nineteenth-century Austria in this extraordinary play about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
“SLEEPING BEAUTY” ▪ Sept. 22-23
Presented by Hickman Honor Choir, with selections from “Into the Woods.” 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 11 a.m. Sept. 23. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5. hickmanhonorchoir.org
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through September, “Art in the Window.” Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
September guest artist, Cathie Hoover. Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
COLUMBIA STATE HISTORIC PART ▪ 209-536-1329
Sept. 17, 45th annual Columbia Art Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More than 50 local painters, potters, sculptors and photographers display their art on the streets of Columbia. Free.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6081
Through Sept. 28, “Re/Marks, the works of Haleh Niazmand.” 435 College Ave., Modesto. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: JOHN TOKI ▪ Sept. 25
Ceramic expert and artist will discuss ceramic techniques and traditions. 2-4 p.m. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: HAIKU HAPPINESS ▪ Sept. 29
This event is free as part of the Carnegie’s Family Friday series of monthly programs designed to provide fun, educational, and creative activities for families. Sponsored by Off Center Thrift and Gift. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Sept. 15; Tom Petty tribute; Sept. 16, The Mixx; Sept. 21, Rock of Ages; Sept. 22, Night Moves; Sept. 23, Dee Coco and Company; Sept. 28, Chains Required; Sept. 29, The Hanks; Sept. 30 Thunder Cover; Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
DANCE
JAM ‘N JIVE AT THE 2017 GRAMMYS ▪ Sept. 20-22
Modesto Junior College department of dance presents jazz dance choreography set to music from award winners and nominees from the 2017 Grammy Awards show. 7 p.m. Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11 general, $9 students and senior citizens. http://mjc.tix.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-17
Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
49ER FESTIVAL, CHILI & SALSA COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 16
Kids activities, parade, live entertainment by Threshold, Orange Crush Band, Columbia Jazz and more, Old West re-enactments and more, auctions, chili and salsa tastings and other activities. Also, annual chili cook-off competition and tasting from noon to 3 p.m. Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with parade on Main Street and goes on until 5 p.m. Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland. www.49erfestival.blogspot.com.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16-17
Authentic Greek food, with takeout available, homemade pastries, church tours, agora (marketplace), live Greek music and entertainment. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 presale, $18 at the door; age 12 and under $9. 209-522-7694.
COLUMBIA ART SHOW ▪ Sept. 17
This 45th annual event features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets of Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets. Free. 209-536-1329.
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17-24
Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.
GRACEADA OKTOBERFEST ▪ Sept. 23
Authentic Oktoberfest featuring German singalongs, traditional German food and other Oktoberfest activities. 5 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham Drive, Modesto. $20 in advance at http://bit.ly/graceadaoktoberfest or www.ticketfly.com; also at some Boyett Petroleum locations, cash only.
COYOTEFEST ▪ Sept. 23
This 32nd annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org
IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE ▪ Sept. 23
21st event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. For ticket information, call 209-269-6950.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17
Event celebrating the diversity of Oakdale with international food booths, silent and live auctions, kids carnival area, live entertainment. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Saint Mary’s Church, 1225 Olive St., Oakdale. Free.
AN EVENING IN SPAIN ▪ Sept. 22
Parent Resource Center celebrates 25 years of serving families in Stanislaus County with Spanish tapas, wine, sangria and cava tasting, music, flamenco dancing. 6:30 p.m. McHenry Event Center/The Seasons, 925 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $75. 209-549-8193 or www.prcfamilies.org.
50 PLUS CLUB DINNER ▪ Sept. 23
Annual dinner open to all longtime Stanislaus County residents, this year honoring the McHenry Mansion with music by The Kyle Barker Band with Shelly Streeter. 5 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner. Princeton Event Center, 1640 Princeton Ave., Modesto. Advance only, $35. (209) 523-1420 or (209) 576-1059.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
EXTENDED TRIP SLIDE SHOW ▪ Sept. 16
Overview of 2018 trips offered by MJC Community Education. 2 p.m. Modesto Junior College Forum Bulding 110, 435 College Ave. Free. RSVP at 209-575-6063
YOKUTS SIERRA CLUB AND POPULATION CONNECTION ▪ Sept. 20
Learn about population issues and network with local activists. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stewart & Jasper, McHentry Village, Modesto. RSVP at 209-300-4253
ST. STANISLAUS FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 23
Food booths, full carnival, country store, kids games, live and silent auction. 5-11 p.m. Sept 22, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 24. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. Admission free. 209-969-5053.
COMMUNITY NATURE WALK ▪ Sept. 23
Audubon and Sierra Club leads 2-mile walk through Dry Creek/East LaLoma Park geared to families and beginners. 9-11 a.m. Departs from Scenic Oaks Office Park Peggy Mensinger Trail at Coffee Road and Scenic Drive. 209-300-4253.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761 or www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Comments