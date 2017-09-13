Rock, Johnny Cash, Flamenco, even some funky roots on tap in Modesto region

Michael Cavanaugh
Famous for his portrayal as the piano player in the hit Broadway production “Movin’ Out,” Michael Cavanaugh returns to the region with a show at the Gallo Center featuring the songs of Billy Joel. Cavanaugh, a performer, musician and actor, was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in “Movin’ Out” and appeared in more than 1,200 performances over three years.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Tribute to Johnny Cash
The music of the Man in Black lives on in James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash. Garner and his band will re-create Cash’s life and music at the Gallo Center in Modesto on Sunday, playing everything from Cash’s greatest hits to his lesser-known ballads.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Funky Roots to Cowboy Boots
Five Modesto natives return for a 50-year reunion concert, playing genres, from 1960s folk to contemporary Americana. Alan Arnopole (banjo and guitar), Bruce Edwards (guitar, gut-bucket, cajon and jug), Paul Forakis (bass), Warren Haack (guitar, dobro) and Steven Ray Hughes (guitar, harmonica, washboard) share music from their beginnings while also sharing their individual journeys. In 1963, Arnopole, Edwards and Haack established the group Wild Men; Hughes joined in 1966, transforming its sound to jug band style.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $15-$20
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Ottmar Liebert
Guitarist Ottmar Liebert performs Friday at the State Theatre. Liebert is a German-born musician who was born to a Hungarian mother and a Chinese/German father whose genre of choice is Flamenco, straight out of Spain. He’s a five-time Grammy-nominated artist with multiple gold- and platinum-selling albums.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $38.50
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Loverboy & Survivor
These two bands from the 1980s boast several hits, from Loverboy’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love” and “Working for the Weekend” to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” “Burning Heart” and “The Search is Over.” Two bands both will be on stage on Wednesday night at the Gallo Center.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for Arts’ Foster Family Theatre, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $59-$109
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Barber of Seville”
One of opera’s most adapted pieces, “Largo al Factotum,” comes just minutes into the first act of the comedic “The Barber of Seville.” But you might better recognize it for the repeated name of the character singing it: Figaro, Figaro, Figaro. Townsend Opera presents a semi-staged version of Gioachino Rossini’s opera this weekend at the Gallo Center for the Arts, sung in Italian with English surtitles.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for Arts’ Foster Family Theatre, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments