Region’s wine tastings

What: Rhone Valley Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17
Wines: French favorites from one of the world’s oldest wine regions will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Trione Pinot Noir 2013, Force of Nature Zinfandel 2014, Robert Hall Merlot 2014, Orin Swift Palermo 2014, Monte Smith Tuscan Cabernet Sauvignon 2014; White Flight: Chronic Cellars Pink Pedals 2015, Jules Melange Vin Blanc 2015, Opolo Viognier 2014, Tolosa Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Bonterra Chardonnay 2015
Cost: $14
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Trione Pinot Noir 2013, Force of Nature Zinfandel 2014, Robert Hall Merlot 2014, Orin Swift Palermo 2014, Monte Smith Tuscan Cabernet Sauvignon 2014; White Flight: Chronic Cellars Pink Pedals 2015, Jules Melange Vin Blanc 2015, Chronic Cellars Stone Fox 2013, Tolosa Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Kali Hart Chardonnay 2014
Cost: $14
What: Russian River Valley Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zin and more from this famous region in Sonoma County will be featured.
Cost: $5
