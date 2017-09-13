The porn star in the video ‘liked’ by Ted Cruz is dealing with Irma’s aftermath, too

Cory Chase would likely love to cash in on her 10 minutes, but she’s a little busy.
The adult film actress stars in the X-rated video that was liked by Ted Cruz’s Twitter account late Monday night. A Twitter page called Sexuall Posts posted the two minute video of Chase doing her thing while watching a couple go at it. It’s a scene from the 2016 movie “Moms Bang Teens 20.” Its origin: adult video website Reality Kings.
But like most Floridians, Chase is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and had no Internet access when the s--t hit the fan on Tuesday.
“I hate that it happened when I can’t see it,” the porn star told the Huffington Post, “but when I found out it was trending, it was one of those OMG moments.”
Chase’s last post on her Instagram account was last Thursday, telling her 64,000 plus followers: “All productions have been shut down for the next couple of days. If you have a custom video in the works we hope to be up and running again by next week!” There is also a graphic of the map of Florida with Irma barreling in.
Cruz denied that he was responsible for the like, blaming the issue on a “staffing issue.”
Though Cruz may have liked her work, it’s doubtful the Texas senator would get her vote.
“With his stance against the porn industry and adult entertainment, I’m not a fan of Ted Cruz," the 36-year-old New Jersey native told the New York Daily News.
Comments