What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week? Michael Tercha Tribune News Service
What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week? Michael Tercha Tribune News Service

Entertainment

Wine tastings: Sept. 8-14

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 06, 2017 3:56 PM

What: Mendocino County Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10

Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and more from the North Coast will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Baker & Brain Pinot Noir 2014, Opolo Merlot 2010, 1000 Stories Zinfandel 2014, Baldacci Fraternity Blend 2014, Tank Garage The Heavy Red Blend 2014; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Alexana Pinot Gris 2015, Prescription Chardonnay 2015, J. Chardonnay 2014, Cardella Moscato 2016

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Lucca Carignan 2012, Oak Farm Tievoli 2014, Said the Sky Merlot 2015, 1000 Stories Zinfandel 2014, Tank Garage The Heavy Red Blend 2014; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Alexana Pinot Gris 2015, Prescription Chardonnay 2015, J. Chardonnay 2014, Cardella Moscato 2016

Cost: $14

What: Rhone Valley Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Wines: French favorites from one of the world’s oldest wine regions will be featured.

Cost: $5

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:31

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston
Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game 1:03

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

View More Video