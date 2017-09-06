Calendar: Events across the Modesto, Mother Lode regions

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
MICHAEL GRANDINETTI ▪ Sept. 10
Star of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” and NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic.” 3 p.m. $15-$30.
JEREMY STOLLE ▪ Sept. 10
Modesto native and Broadway star. 4 p.m. $25-$45.
MANDISA ▪ Sept. 14
Benefit for the Modesto Gospel Mission. Concert and pre-show reception appetizers by Modesto chefs, red carpet photo opportunity, silent auction. Reception 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. $40-$50.
“BARBER OF SEVILLE “ ▪ Sept. 15-17
Comedic, semi-staged opera from Townsend Opera. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, conducted by Ryan Murray. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 2 p.m Sept. 17. $15-$59.
MICHAEL CAVANAUGH ▪ Sept. 15
Performer, musician and actor starred in Broadway jukebox musical “Movin’ Out.” 8 p.m. $19-$59.
TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Sept. 17
James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash captures the essence of the Man in Black. 4 p.m. $20-$40.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sept. 17, Jacks’ June Allstars; Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Lisette and the Loudmouths; Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERIES ▪ Sept. 8
Angela Kraft Cross, pipe organ concert. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $18-$20.
WILLIE HINES AND PATTY CASTILLO DAVIS ▪ Sept. 9
Evening of acoustic music showcase with original music and special arrangements of cover tunes. 7 p.m. Barkin Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. Free; reservations suggested.
STAN STATE FACULTY RECITAL ▪ Sept. 14
Joseph Wigget, baritone with guest artists. 7:30 p.m. Stanislaus State Bernell & Flora Snider Recital Hall, One University Circle, Turlock. $12 www.csustan.edu/soa/events.
FUNKY ROOTS & COWBOY BOOTS ▪ Sept. 16
Reunion concert. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
BARRIO MANOUCHE ▪ Sept. 17
Flamenco gypsy jazz. 3 p.m. Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. CBS, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$100 series subscription, $10-$25 single tickets. www.cbsmodesto.org.
UKULELE CONCERT & WORKSHOP ▪ Sept. 19
The Funstrummers host Dani Joy from the Roseville Strum Shop who will offer a workshop and house concert. Also, The Sunshine Coconuts. 6 p.m. Trinity Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. $20. 209-505-3216.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “TRIP TO SPAIN” ▪ Sept. 8-15
After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another deliciously deadpan culinary road trip. This time around, the guys head to Spain to sample the best of the country's gastronomic offerings. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE MIDWIFE” ▪ Sept. 8-14
Two of French cinema's biggest stars shine in this bittersweet drama about the unlikely friendship that develops between Claire (Catherine Frot), a talented but tightly wound midwife, and Béatrice (Catherine Deneuve), the estranged, free-spirited mistress of Claire's late father. $8-$10.
NEW YORK FILM CRITICS SERIES: “YEAR BY THE SEA” ▪ Sept. 12
Karen Allen stars in film based on the best-selling memoir by Joan Anderson. 7 p.m. $10 .
FILM: “DAVID GILMOUR LIVE AT POMPEII” ▪ Sept. 13
World premier of concert film. 7 p.m. $12.
OTTMAR LIEBERT ▪ Sept. 15
German guitarist, songwriter and producer brings his Spanish-influenced easy listening music. 7:30 p.m. $38.50.
WOMEN OF THE WEST FILM FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16
WOW Film Fest features short films and the documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” the story of Ruthie Bolton, a Women’s National Basketball Association legend. Bolton will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will sign books and autographs after the film. A buffet and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., film 6:30 p.m. $15.
FILM: “REAR WINDOW” ▪ Sept. 17
Modesto Film Society presentation of 1954 Hitchcock classic. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Through Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ Through Sept. 24
Playhouse Merced Presents production 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. $10-$22. 209-725-8587.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Sept. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“33 VARIATIONS” ▪ Sept. 15-Oct. 1
Drama, memory and music transport you from present-day New York to nineteenth-century Austria in this extraordinary play about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through September, “Art in the Window.” Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
September guest artist, Cathie Hoover. Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
COLUMBIA STATE HISTORIC PART ▪ 209-536-1329
Sept. 17, 45th annual Columbia Art Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More than 50 local painters, potters, sculptors and photographers display their art on the streets of Columbia. Free.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
JOE MAZZAFERRO SEPTET ▪ Sept. 12
Part of the Carnegie Music Series. 7:30 p.m. $5-$10.
“NATURE, TRADITION AND INNOVATION” PREVIEW RECEPTION ▪ Sept. 14
Celebrate the opening of the 2017-18 season with new exhibition “Nature, Tradition & Innovation: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Gordon Brodfuehrer Collection.” Drinks, food, entertainment. 6-9 p.m. $45.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Sept. 8, Brad Wilson and the Rollin’ Blues Thunder Band; Sept. 9, Clean Slate; Sept. 14, Agent; Sept. 15; Tom Petty tribute; Sept. 16, The Mixx; Sept. 21, Rock of Ages; Sept. 22, Night Moves; Sept. 23, Dee Coco and Company; Sept. 28, Chains Required; Sept. 29, The Hanks; Sept. 30 Thunder Cover; Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
DANCE
JAM ‘N JIVE AT THE 2017 GRAMMYS ▪ Sept. 20-22
Modesto Junior College department of dance presents jazz dance choreography set to music from award winners and nominees from the 2017 Grammy Awards show. 7 p.m. Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $11 general, $9 students and senior citizens. http://mjc.tix.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
DENAIR FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 9
More than 100 food and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment, truck show, petting zoo and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown Denair. www.denairfestival.com.
BACON FEST ▪ Sept. 9-10
Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serves as emcee of two-day cook-off competitions; eating champion Joey Chestnut will compete in a professional bacon-eating contest at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Live bands, more bacon-eating contests, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Dell’Osso Farms, Lathrop. $25 general, $12.50 ages 6-14, free 5 and under. baconfest.com.
ASSYRIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 9-10
20th annual Assyrian Food Festival presented by the Assyrian Cultural Center of Bet-Nahrain. Authentic food, art and artifact exhibits, music, dance, arts and crafts and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Assyrian Cultural Center, 3119 S. Central Ave., Ceres. $14 advance, $17 at the door. www.assyrianfoodfestival.com.
ACORN FESTIAL ▪ Sept. 9-10
The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the 51st annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, hand games tournament, native arts and crafts, and more, including an intertribal pow wow. A deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos. 10 a.m. to dusk both days. Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne.
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-17
Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
49ER FESTIVAL, CHILI & SALSA COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 16
Kids activities, parade, live entertainment by Threshold, Orange Crush Band, Columbia Jazz and more, Old West re-enactments and more, auctions, chili and salsa tastings and other activities. Also, annual chili cook-off competition and tasting from noon to 3 p.m. Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with parade on Main Street and goes on until 5 p.m. Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland. www.49erfestival.blogspot.com.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16-17
Authentic Greek food, with takeout available, homemade pastries, church tours, agora (marketplace), live Greek music and entertainment. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 presale, $18 at the door; age 12 and under $9. 209-522-7694.
COLUMBIA ART SHOW ▪ Sept. 17
This 45th annual event features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets of Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets. Free. 209-536-1329.
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17-24
Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
POLICEMAN’S BALL ▪ Sept. 9
20th annual Turlock Police Association Widows and Orphans Foundation event with dinner, dancing, live auction. 6-11 p.m. Turlock Golf & Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road. $35, $60 couple. Available at Turlock Police Department.
WINE EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Sept. 9
Oakdale Rotary Club tasting from 75 wineries, appetizers, live music. 6 p.m. Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 234 N. Stearns Road, Oakdale. $50. oakdalerotary.org
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17
Event celebrating the diversity of Oakdale with international food booths, silent and live auctions, kids carnival area, live entertainment. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Saint Mary’s Church, 1225 Olive St., Oakdale. Free.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ST. JOSEPH’S PARISH FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 8
International food, drink, entertainment, competitive course, children’s and family games, contemporary music and Latin dance competition. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8, 4-10 p.,. Sept. 9, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 10. St. Joseph’s Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Admission free. www.stjmod.com.
LACI & CONNER MEMORIAL RIDE ▪ Sept. 9
Domestic violence awareness ride and lunch coordinated by Haven Women’s Center. 8 a.m.-10 a.m. registration at Mitchell’s Modesto Harley Davidson, 500 Carpenter Road. $25.
GARDEN TOUR ▪ Sept. 9
Ripon Garden Club’s September Stroll features eight gardens. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets include a map to all location, $20 adults, $10 children under 12. 209-531-4200.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S ▪ Sept. 9
Walk entertainment, memory wall and tribute display. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. opening ceremony. Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto. alz.org/walk.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Sept. 9
Mary James, McHenry Museum Docent, will present a talk on “Earthquakes and the Valley, and What to Do About Them.” 2 p.m. Free. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Sept. 9
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Sept. 12
A destash sale of weaving and spinning equipment and yarns will follow the meeting. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR AUTHORS ▪ Through Sept. 8
The Stanislaus County Library seeks published authors to take part in annual Local Author Fair, to be held Sept. 23. Advance registration required. Contact Laura Ferrell, 209-558-7817 by Sept. 8.
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761.
YES KIDS AUDITIONS ▪ Through Sept. 12
YES KIDS seeks actors, singers, dancers grades 4-8 Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Downey High School Auditorium; 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Downey High School Auditorium. www.yescompany.org.
