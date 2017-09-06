Food eating champ Chestnut to stuff face with bacon in Lathrop. Here’s how to see it

Bacon, bacon and more bacon
Get your fill of succulent pork perfection at the two-day Bacon Festival in Lathrop this weekend. Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serves as emcee of cook-off competitions while eating champion Joey Chestnut competes in a professional bacon-eating contest (4:30 p.m. Sunday). Also planned for the bacon blowout: live bands, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10
WHERE: Dell’Osso Farms, 501 S Manthey Road, Lathrop
TICKETS: $25 general, $12.50 ages 6-14, free 5 and under
ONLINE: baconfest.com
Michael Grandinetti
Magic returns to the stage at the Gallo Center as Michael Grandinetti, star of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” and NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic,” performs his grand illusions, stage magic and sleight of hand. The show also features music, comedy, levitation, disappearances, mind reading and more.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Mandisa
Gospel and contemporary Christian artist Mandisa brings her music next week to a benefit for the Modesto Gospel Mission. “An Evening with Mandisa” features not only the concert, but also a pre-show reception with appetizers by Modesto chefs, a red carpet photo opportunity and silent auction. A Grammy-winning singer, Mandisa started her career as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol.”
WHEN: Reception 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $40-$50
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Picnic at the Pops
The 23rd annual Picnic at the Pops program brings the music of the Rolling Stones to the grounds of the E&J Gallo Winery on Saturday, starring tribute artist Brody Dolyniuk. The outdoor concert traditionally attracts more than 4,000 summer-ending revelers to the picturesque Gallo grounds; this year’s show marks the return of fireworks following the performance after a two-year hiatus.
WHEN: Grounds open 4 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery Grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$40 general lawn seating; $20-$60 reserved lawn seating; free age 3 and under
ONLINE: modestosymphony.org
Assyrian Food Festival
The Assyrian Cultural Center of Bet-Nahrain celebrates its 20th annual Assyrian Food Festival this weekend. The public is invited to try authentic food, view art and artifact exhibits and enjoy the cultural music, dance, arts and crafts and more during the event in Ceres.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10
WHERE: Assyrian Cultural Center, 3119 S. Central Ave., Ceres
TICKETS: $14 advance, $17 at the door
ONLINE: www.assyrianfoodfestival.com
George Benson and Kenny G
Vocalist and guitarist George Benson and saxophonist Kenny G close out this year’s summer concert series at the amphitheater at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. The jazz stars have been collaborating on their Breathin & Breathless Tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of George Benson’s hit “Breezin’ ” and the 25th anniversary of Kenny G’s “Breathless,.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $50-$250
ONLINE: http://ironstoneamphitheatre.net
