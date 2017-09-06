Joey Chestnut will compete Sunday at a bacon eating contest at the Bacon Festival in Lathrop/
Entertainment

Food eating champ Chestnut to stuff face with bacon in Lathrop. Here’s how to see it

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 06, 2017 3:50 PM

Bacon, bacon and more bacon

Get your fill of succulent pork perfection at the two-day Bacon Festival in Lathrop this weekend. Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serves as emcee of cook-off competitions while eating champion Joey Chestnut competes in a professional bacon-eating contest (4:30 p.m. Sunday). Also planned for the bacon blowout: live bands, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10

WHERE: Dell’Osso Farms, 501 S Manthey Road, Lathrop

TICKETS: $25 general, $12.50 ages 6-14, free 5 and under

ONLINE: baconfest.com

Michael Grandinetti

Magic returns to the stage at the Gallo Center as Michael Grandinetti, star of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” and NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic,” performs his grand illusions, stage magic and sleight of hand. The show also features music, comedy, levitation, disappearances, mind reading and more.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Mandisa

Gospel and contemporary Christian artist Mandisa brings her music next week to a benefit for the Modesto Gospel Mission. “An Evening with Mandisa” features not only the concert, but also a pre-show reception with appetizers by Modesto chefs, a red carpet photo opportunity and silent auction. A Grammy-winning singer, Mandisa started her career as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol.”

WHEN: Reception 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $40-$50

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Picnic at the Pops

The 23rd annual Picnic at the Pops program brings the music of the Rolling Stones to the grounds of the E&J Gallo Winery on Saturday, starring tribute artist Brody Dolyniuk. The outdoor concert traditionally attracts more than 4,000 summer-ending revelers to the picturesque Gallo grounds; this year’s show marks the return of fireworks following the performance after a two-year hiatus.

WHEN: Grounds open 4 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery Grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: $12-$40 general lawn seating; $20-$60 reserved lawn seating; free age 3 and under

ONLINE: modestosymphony.org

Assyrian Food Festival

The Assyrian Cultural Center of Bet-Nahrain celebrates its 20th annual Assyrian Food Festival this weekend. The public is invited to try authentic food, view art and artifact exhibits and enjoy the cultural music, dance, arts and crafts and more during the event in Ceres.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10

WHERE: Assyrian Cultural Center, 3119 S. Central Ave., Ceres

TICKETS: $14 advance, $17 at the door

ONLINE: www.assyrianfoodfestival.com

George Benson and Kenny G

Vocalist and guitarist George Benson and saxophonist Kenny G close out this year’s summer concert series at the amphitheater at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. The jazz stars have been collaborating on their Breathin & Breathless Tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of George Benson’s hit “Breezin’ ” and the 25th anniversary of Kenny G’s “Breathless,.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $50-$250

ONLINE: http://ironstoneamphitheatre.net

