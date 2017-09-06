Looney Tunes meets opera? Why Townsend’s new Modesto show rings a bell

When the cast of Townsend Opera takes the stage for its season opening production, they’ll be singing music immortalized by none other than Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd.
Yes, Looney Tunes and “The Barber of Seville” have a distinct connection.
One of opera’s most adapted pieces, “Largo al Factotum,” comes just minutes into the first act of Gioachino Rossini’s comedic production. But you might better recognize it for the repeated name of the character singing it: Figaro, Figaro, Figaro.
Some of the other pop-culture renditions of the title barber’s well known overture have been sung by Robin Williams in the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” by Michigan J. Frog in the 1955 Merrie Melodies cartoon “One Froggy Evening” and a bag of dancing Hershey’s miniature candy kisses in a 2006 commercial, according to a press release from Townsend.
The 30-plus-year-old Townsend Opera presents a semi-staged version of “The Barber of Seville” on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Sung in Italian with English surtitles, the opera follows the antics of the scheming barber as he helps Count Almaviva win the hand of his beloved Rosina. In the way is Dr. Bartolo, Rosina’s guardian, who plans to marry her himself.
The production will be conducted by Townsend Artistic Director Ryan Murray. It stars tenor Robert McPherson as Almaviva, soprano Liisa Davila as Rosina, baritone Roy Stevens as Bartolo and baritone Kevin Doherty as Figaro. Others in the cast include Eric Downs, Kathleen Magee and Guillermo Garacia, Jr.
In the story set in 18th century Seville, Spain, Almaviva, a wealthy count prone to disguises, looks to woo Rosina, who is confined to Bartolo’s house, by serenading her while disguised as a poor student named Lindoro. He takes on the disguise to make sure Rosina loves him for himself rather than his money, according to the release.
Almaviva seeks help in winning over Rosina and making sure Bartolo does not carry through with his plan to marry her from Figaro, a town barber and self-proclaimed “solver of difficulties.”
Figaro suggests the Count disguise himself yet again, as a drunken soldier to get into Bartolo’s home. There’s plenty more deception, disguises and comedy in the two-act production.
Music from many of Rossini’s works remain some of the most recognizable classic pieces, from Figaro’s solo in “The Barber of Seville” to the “morning music” in countless cartoons from his “The Thieving Magpie” to the famed overture from “William Tell.”
“The Barber of Seville” opens Townsend’s 2017-2018 season. The company will present “Madame Butterfly” on April 27 and April 29, as well as the following recital series presentations:
Liisa Davila, Nov. 17; Holiday Celebration featuring the Townsend Opera Chorus in December; and Opera Soiree on Jan. 20; a Valentine’s Recital with Sandra and Christopher Bengochea on Feb. 9; the annual Kristina Townsend Memorial Competition in March and a Year End Celebration & Season Preview in May.
“The Barber of Seville”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for Arts’ Foster Family Theatre, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
