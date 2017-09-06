Vegetarian restaurant Mother received a must-try nod from Zagat.
Entertainment

Best eats in the city? Zagat lists Sacramento’s ‘must-try’ restaurants

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

September 06, 2017 10:27 AM

Magpie Cafe, Kru and Track 7 Brewing Company are among the most essential food and drink establishments in the Sacramento area, according to Zagat.

The restaurant ratings guide recently listed its “11 Must-Try Restaurants in Sacramento” on its website. It broke the list into 11 categories, or reasons to visit.

Zagat singled out midtown’s Localis for “ambitious tasting menus” and Ella Dining Room & Bar for “an upscale but relaxed celebration.” It pointed vegetarians toward Mother and those seeking “cocktails and bar bites” to Block Butcher Bar.

For “contemporary Mexican,” Zagat favored Nixtaco in Roseville. The Bee’s Carla Meyer recently highlighted Nixtaco’s chicharrón tacos as being among the “12 most essential tacos” in the Sacramento region.

In the beverage category, Zagat chose Chocolate Fish Coffee for lattes and Track 7 for beer. Sacramento will be at the center of the state’s craft beer movement later this week when it hosts the third annual California Craft Beer Summit at the Convention Center from Sept. 7-9.

Magpie got the nod for “seasonal Californian” and Kru for “unique spins on Japanese cuisine.” For dessert, Zagat directed chocolate lovers to Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates and tabbed Leatherby’s Family Creamery for best “old-school ice cream” over neighborhood favorites Vic’s and Gunther’s.

  • What we found on our search for a great taco

    The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

