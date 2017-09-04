Trio buys house from ‘The Waltons’ to keep its legacy going

For years, fans of “The Waltons” have visited the house made famous on television.
The 1970s TV show about a Virginia family during the Great Depression through World War II had a successful nine-season run, winning several Emmys. Well after the show went off the air, fans would stop by the house in Schuyler, Va., which was the childhood home of the show’s creator, Earl Hamner Jr.
WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Va., reports that the home was recently purchased by three longtime fans, including one who wanted to make sure the home wasn’t turned into a private residence. Guided tours are in the works.
The new owners of Earl Hamner Jr.'s childhood home plan to use it to keep the legacy of "The Waltons" creator alive:https://t.co/RDQKw5Eioe— WHSVnews (@WHSVnews) September 4, 2017
“It’s a dream come true,” Ray Castro, one of the owners, told WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Va.
Castro and the other co-owners bought the house for $249,000 owned by Hamner, the station reports. Castro told the station he was a longtime friend of Hamner, who was 92 when died of cancer in March 2016.
“I feel his presence here every single day,” Castro told WCAV-TV. “He is a big part of my life and I miss him, but I know that he’s smiling down on us and happy for us.”
