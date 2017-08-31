Calendar of events in Modesto, Mother Lode

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
LUCAS BOHN ▪ Sept. 2
Comedian. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
THE GIPSY KINGS ▪ Sept. 5
Melding of flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop. 7:30 p.m. $69-$99.
JAKE SHIMABUKURO ▪ Sept. 7
Ukulele wizard. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
MICHAEL GRANDINETTI ▪ Sept. 10
Star of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” and NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic.” 3 p.m. $15-$30.
JEREMY STOLLE ▪ Sept. 10
Modesto native and Broadway star. 4 p.m. $25-$45.
MANDISA ▪ Sept. 14
Benefit for the Modesto Gospel Mission. Concert and pre-show reception appetizers by Modesto chefs, red carpet photo opportunity, silent auction. Reception 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. $40-$50.
“BARBER OF SEVILLE “ ▪ Sept. 15-17
Comedic, semi-staged opera from Townsend Opera. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, conducted by Ryan Murray. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 2 p.m Sept. 17. $15-$59.
MICHAEL CAVANAUGH ▪ Sept. 15
Performer, musician and actor starred in Broadway jukebox musical “Movin’ Out.” 8 p.m. $19-$59.
TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH ▪ Sept. 17
James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash captures the essence of the Man in Black. 4 p.m. $20-$40.
LOVERBOY & SURVIVOR ▪ Sept. 20
Classic rock bands. 7:30 p.m. $59-$109.
TIANJIN ACROBATS ▪ Sept. 22
Top Chinese acrobatic troupe. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sept. 17, Jacks’ June Allstars; Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Hot Club Faux Gitane; Sept. 8, Lisette and the Loudmouths; Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
FIRST FRIDAY SERIES ▪ Sept. 1
Sept. 1, Dyemusica. 5:30 p.m. Murphys Community Park, Algiers Street, Murphys. Free.
AJA VU/STEALIN’ CHICAGO ▪ Sept. 2
Final show in the Red Tie Arts concert series. Tributes to Steely Dan and Chicago. Doors open 6:30 p.m., music 8 p.m. Lucca Winery grounds, 16265 E. River Road, Ripon. $30-$70. www.Red-Tie.org.
LABOR DAY GOSPEL MUSIC CELEBRATION ▪ Sept. 4
Evidence Quartet, Lighthouse Boys, Roberts, Reliance, Shaw Family Band, California Melody Boys, Solid Ground and the Herb Henry Family. Noon-6 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $15 advance, $18 at the door. 209-538-3838.
VERUSCHKA MAINHARD ▪ Sept. 7
Soprano. 7:30 p.m. Stanislaus State Bernell & Flora Snider Recital Hall, One University Circle, Turlock. $12 www.csustan.edu/soa/events.
DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERIES ▪ Sept. 8
Angela Kraft Cross, pipe organ concert. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $18-$20.
STAN STATE FACULTY RECITAL ▪ Sept. 14
Joseph Wigget, baritone with guest artists. 7:30 p.m. Stanislaus State Bernell & Flora Snider Recital Hall, One University Circle, Turlock. $12 www.csustan.edu/soa/events.
FUNKY ROOTS & COWBOY BOOTS ▪ Sept. 16
Reunion concert. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
BARRIO MANOUCHE ▪ Sept. 17
Flamenco gypsy jazz. 3 p.m. Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. CBS, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$100 series subscription, $10-$25 single tickets. www.cbsmodesto.org.
UKULELE CONCERT & WORKSHOP ▪ Sept. 19
The Funstrummers host Dani Joy from the Roseville Strum Shop who will offer a workshop and house concert. Also, The Sunshine Coconuts. 6 p.m. Trinity Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. $20. 209-505-3216.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “MARJORIE PRIME” ▪ Through Sept. 1
Marjorie, now 86 and ailing, spends her final days with a computerized version of her deceased husband. $8-$10.
FILM: “DETROIT” ▪ Sept. 1-7
From Katheryn Bigelow, the film tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit. $8-$10.
FILM: “COLUMBUS” ▪ Sept. 1-7
When a renowned architecture scholar falls suddenly ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin (John Cho) finds himself stranded in Columbus, Indiana – a small Midwestern city celebrated for its many significant modernist buildings. $8-$10.
FILM: “MENASHE” ▪ Sept. 1-7
Menashe is a grocery store clerk in New York’s ultra-orthodox Hasidic Jewish community, struggling to make ends meet and responsibly parent his young son, Rieven, following his wife Leah’s death. $8-$10.
FILM: “TRIP TO SPAIN” ▪ Sept. 8-15
After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another deliciously deadpan culinary road trip. This time around, the guys head to Spain to sample the best of the country's gastronomic offerings. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE MIDWIFE” ▪ Sept. 8-14
Two of French cinema's biggest stars shine in this bittersweet drama about the unlikely friendship that develops between Claire (Catherine Frot), a talented but tightly wound midwife, and Béatrice (Catherine Deneuve), the estranged, free-spirited mistress of Claire's late father. $8-$10.
NEW YORK FILM CRITICS SERIES: “YEAR BY THE SEA” ▪ Sept. 12
Karen Allen stars in film based on the best-selling memoir by Joan Anderson. 7 p.m. $10 .
FILM: “DAVID GILMOUR LIVE AT POMPEII” ▪ Sept. 13
World premier of concert film. 7 p.m. $12.
OTTMAR LIEBERT ▪ Sept. 15
German guitarist, songwriter and producer brings his Spanish-influenced easy listening music. 7:30 p.m. $38.50.
WOMEN OF THE WEST FILM FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16
WOW Film Fest features short films and the documentary “Mighty Ruthie,” the story of Ruthie Bolton, a Women’s National Basketball Association legend. Bolton will be the evening’s keynote speaker and will sign books and autographs after the film. A buffet and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., film 6:30 p.m. $15.
FILM: “REAR WINDOW” ▪ Sept. 17
Modesto Film Society presentation of 1954 Hitchcock classic. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Through Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Sept. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS” ▪ Sept. 8-17
Stage 3 Theatre Company presents one-woman show about columnist Ann Landers. Presented at the MyAct (Mountain Youth and Community Theater) Theater, 14372 Cuesta Court, Sonora. $17-$24. www.stage3.org.
“33 VARIATIONS” ▪ Sept. 15-Oct. 1
Drama, memory and music transport you from present-day New York to nineteenth-century Austria in this extraordinary play about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through August, John Sharum. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
September guest artist, Cathie Hoover. Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
JOE MAZZAFERRO SEPTET ▪ Sept. 12
Part of the Carnegie Music Series. 7:30 p.m. $5-$10.
“NATURE, TRADITION AND INNOVATION” PREVIEW RECEPTION ▪ Sept. 14
Celebrate the opening of the 2017-18 season with new exhibition “Nature, Tradition & Innovation: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Gordon Brodfuehrer Collection.” Drinks, food, entertainment. 6-9 p.m. $45.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Sept. 1, Michael Black; Sept. 2, Take 2; Sept. 7, Billy Williams; Sept. 8, Brad Wilson and the Rollin’ Blues Thunder Band; Sept. 9, Clean Slate; Sept. 14, Agent; Sept. 15; Tom Petty tribute; Sept. 16, The Mixx; Sept. 21, Rock of Ages; Sept. 22, Night Moves; Sept. 23, Dee Coco and Company; Sept. 28, Chains Required; Sept. 29, The Hanks; Sept. 30 Thunder Cover; Oct. 6, Heartless; Oct. 7, Popular Demand. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
1ST FRIDAY STREET FAIRE ▪ Sept. 1
The Downtown Modesto Partnership presents weekly street celebrations through October featuring local artists, makers, crafters, musicians and food. 5-9 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, between J and K streets. domopartnership.org or 209-303-0411.
NEWMAN FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Bake-off, kids zone, food booths, tournaments, arts and crafts, demonstrations and live music. The Miss Newman pageant at the West Side Theatre kicks off the festivities on at 6 p.m. Thursday. A 21-and-older wine, cheese and craft beer event on Main Street will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, the same day that the carnival opens from noon to 11 p.m.; the carnival also runs 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. A parade on Sunday begins 11 a.m. at Mariposa Street and travels along Main Street. Festival at Pioneer Park, 1250 Tulare St., Newman. Free. 209-451-2815.
LOGGING JAMBOREE ▪ Sept. 2
Kids games, logging competitions, tours, a barbecue and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sierra Nevada Logging Museum, 2148 Dunbar Road, Arnold. $5 adults; 12 and under free. 209-795-1226. www.sierraloggingmuseum.org.
SOARING OVER RIPON ▪ Sept. 2-3
This annual fundraiser features balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, a pancake breakfast, kite-flying demonstrations, live entertainment and more, including skydivers on Saturday. Festival is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the kite festival beginning at 1 p.m. both days. Balloon rides and launches depend on the weather. Proceeds benefit Valley Children’s Pelandale Specialty Care Center in Modesto. Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 W River Road, Ripon. Free; $5 parking; fees for rides. www.riponchamber.org.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 2-3
Beer and food to sample, booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4 in Arnold. Free.
MARIPOSA COUNTY FAIR ▪ Sept. 2-5
Horse shows, agricultural events, displays, demonstrations, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, midway and more. Noon-1 a.m. Sept. 2, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sept 3-4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m Sept. 5. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road. $5-$10. www.mariposafair.com
EDIBLE EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Sept. 7
The Center for Human Services’ 31st annual fundraising event will feature local restaurants, caterers, bakers, confectioners, vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers. 5 p.m. reception; 6 to 9 p.m. main event. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $50. 209-526-1476.
DENAIR FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 9
More than 100 food and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment, truck show, petting zoo and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown Denair. www.denairfestival.com.
BACON FEST ▪ Sept. 9-10
Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serves as emcee of two-day cook-off competitions; eating champion Joey Chestnut will compete in a professional bacon-eating contest at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Live bands, more bacon-eating contests, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Dell’Osso Farms, Lathrop. $25 general, $12.50 ages 6-14, free 5 and under. baconfest.com.
ASSYRIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 9-10
20th annual Assyrian Food Festival presented by the Assyrian Cultural Center of Bet-Nahrain. Authentic food, art and artifact exhibits, music, dance, arts and crafts and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Assyrian Cultural Center, 3119 S. Central Ave., Ceres. $14 advance, $17 at the door. www.assyrianfoodfestival.com.
ACORN FESTIAL ▪ Sept. 9-10
The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the 51st annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, hand games tournament, native arts and crafts, and more, including an intertribal pow wow. A deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos. 10 a.m. to dusk both days. Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne.
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-17
Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
49ER FESTIVAL, CHILI & SALSA COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 16
Kids activities, parade, live entertainment by Threshold, Orange Crush Band, Columbia Jazz and more, Old West re-enactments and more, auctions, chili and salsa tastings and other activities. Also, annual chili cook-off competition and tasting from noon to 3 p.m. Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with parade on Main Street and goes on until 5 p.m. Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland. www.49erfestival.blogspot.com.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 16-17
Authentic Greek food, with takeout available, homemade pastries, church tours, agora (marketplace), live Greek music and entertainment. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 presale, $18 at the door; age 12 and under $9. 209-522-7694.
COLUMBIA ART SHOW ▪ Sept. 17
This 45th annual event features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets of Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets. Free. 209-536-1329.
MODESTO INTERNATIONAL ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17-24
Tenth annual fest features tours, exhibits, international movies, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.modestoarchfest.com.
FOOD & FUN
POLICEMAN’S BALL ▪ Sept. 9
20th annual Turlock Police Association Widows and Orphans Foundation event with dinner, dancing, live auction. 6-11 p.m. Turlock Golf & Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road. $35, $60 couple. Available at Turlock Police Department.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 17
Event celebrating the diversity of Oakdale with international food booths, silent and live auctions, kids carnival area, live entertainment. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Saint Mary’s Church, 1225 Olive St., Oakdale. Free.
AN EVENING IN SPAIN ▪ Sept. 22
Parent Resource Center celebrates 25 years of serving families in Stanislaus County with Spanish tapas, wine, sangria and cava tasting, music, flamenco dancing. 6:30 p.m. McHenry Event Center/The Seasons, 925 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $75. 209-549-8193 or www.prcfamilies.org.
ODDS & ENDS
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Sept. 2
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment as participants solve a historical case during the interactive History’s Mysteries. This year’s mystery is set in November of 1858. 10 a.m. Columbia State Historic Park. $1-$5. 209-588- 9128.
LECTURE & BOOK SIGNING ▪ Sept. 3
“Brands of Calaveras County California 1854-1880.” 1:30 p.m. Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St. $10.
TURLOCK COMIC CON ▪ Sept. 4
Two buildings with vendor booths, Deathworkz Haunt, cosplay contest hosted by Nor-Cal Cosies. Actors Debbie Lee Carrington and Ryan T. Husk will appear. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6.
ST. JOSEPH’S PARISH FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 8
International food, drink, entertainment, competitive course, children’s and family games, contemporary music and Latin dance competition. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8, 4-10 p.,. Sept. 9, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 10. St. Joseph’s Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Admission free. www.stjmod.com.
GARDEN TOUR ▪ Sept. 9
Ripon Garden Club’s September Stroll features eight gardens. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets include a map to all location, $20 adults, $10 children under 12. 209-531-4200.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Sept. 9
Mary James, McHenry Museum Docent, will present a talk on “Earthquakes and the Valley, and What to Do About Them.” 2 p.m. Free. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Sept. 9
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Sept. 12
A destash sale of weaving and spinning equipment and yarns will follow the meeting. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
TALENT
CALL FOR AUTHORS ▪ Through Sept. 8
The Stanislaus County Library seeks published authors to take part in annual Local Author Fair, to be held Sept. 23. Advance registration required. Contact Laura Ferrell, 209-558-7817 by Sept. 8.
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761 or www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
YES KIDS AUDITIONS ▪ Sept. 6-12
YES (Youth Entertainment Stage) KIDS seeks actors, singers, dancers grades 4-8 Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Downey High School Auditorium; 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Modesto Junior College Recital Hall; 11 a.m. Sept. 9, Downey High School Auditorium; 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Downey High School Auditorium. www.yescompany.org.
Comments