What Modesto wine tasting venues will pour Sept. 1-7

What: Wines of Oregon Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3
Wines: Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and more from our neighbors to the north will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Belle Gloss Dairyman Pinot Noir 2014, Said the Sky Merlot 2015, Decoy Sonoma County Zinfandel 2013, Jeremy Sangiovese 2014, St. Clement NV Cabernet Sauvignon 2012; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Tank Garage Nothing Gold Can Stay 2015, Cardella Moscato 2016, Cardella Prosecco N.V.
Cost: $14
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Belle Gloss Dairyman Pinot Noir 2014, Lucca Carignan 2012, Said the Sky Merlot 2015, Decoy Sonoma County Zinfandel 2013, St. Clement NV Cabernet Sauvignon 2012; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Tank Garage Nothing Gold Can Stay 2015, Cardella Moscato 2016, Cardella Prosecco N.V.
Cost: $14
What: Mendocino County Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7
Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and more from the North Coast will be featured.
Cost: $5
Comments