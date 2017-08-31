What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
What Modesto wine tasting venues will pour Sept. 1-7

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 31, 2017 5:50 PM

What: Wines of Oregon Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3

Wines: Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and more from our neighbors to the north will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Belle Gloss Dairyman Pinot Noir 2014, Said the Sky Merlot 2015, Decoy Sonoma County Zinfandel 2013, Jeremy Sangiovese 2014, St. Clement NV Cabernet Sauvignon 2012; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Tank Garage Nothing Gold Can Stay 2015, Cardella Moscato 2016, Cardella Prosecco N.V.

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Belle Gloss Dairyman Pinot Noir 2014, Lucca Carignan 2012, Said the Sky Merlot 2015, Decoy Sonoma County Zinfandel 2013, St. Clement NV Cabernet Sauvignon 2012; White Flight: Tank Garage Stars Like Ours 2016, Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Tank Garage Nothing Gold Can Stay 2015, Cardella Moscato 2016, Cardella Prosecco N.V.

Cost: $14

What: Mendocino County Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and more from the North Coast will be featured.

Cost: $5

