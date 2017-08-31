The Stones in Modesto? Well, no, but you still can get some satisfaction at this show

Can’t always get what you want when it comes to your love of live Rolling Stones music? The Modesto Symphony Orchestra can help you scratch that itch next weekend.
The 23rd annual Picnic at the Pops program brings the music of The Stones to the grounds of the E&J Gallo Winery on Saturday, Sept. 9, starring tribute artist Brody Dolyniuk.
The outdoor concert traditionally attracts more than 4,000 summer-ending revelers to the picturesque Gallo grounds; this year’s show marks the return of fireworks following the performance after a two-year hiatus, according to a press release from MSO.
Featuring a pop-tinged program each year, Picnic at the Pops kicks off the symphony’s 2017-18 season. Caroline Nickel, MSO president and CEO, said bringing in the the music of the Rolling Stones was an easy choice for the program, which in past years has celebrated stars such as Michael Jackson, Neil Diamond, the Beatles, Billy Joel and Elton John in other tribute shows.
“The Stones have been one of the biggest names in music for nearly 55 years, and there just aren’t too many groups with that type of appeal,” Nickel said in the release.
The biggest hits from The Stones are expected to be performed by Dolyniuk and a five-piece band, accompanied by the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. The audience can expect to hear classics such as “Start Me Up,” “Tumbling Dice,” “You Can’t Always Get What U Want, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “It’s Only Rock N’ Roll,” “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar” and several more.
Dolyniuk is an accomplished tribute artist who as a child began mimicking voices while listening to old records and tapes, according to the MSO. His first professional gigs were at piano bars where “he learned to charm audiences and expand his musical repertoire,” according to the release.
In 1997, Dolyniuk assembled the band Yellow Brick Road, performing rock concert tributes in Las Vegas.
Conducting the show this year is Berklee College of Music-trained arranger/conductor Brent Havens. Havens is the founder of Windborne Music, a production company that sends tribute artists like Dolyniuk across the country performing shows featuring the music of rock icons like Led Zeppelin, the Doors, Pink Floyd, the Eagles and Queen.
Dolyniuk joined Windborne in 2009 as vocalist for the company’s Music of Queen show and since has gone on to lead shows featuring The Who, U2, Journey, Elton John as well as The Stones. According to the Windborne Website, Dolyniuk recreates Mick Jagger’s vocals and attitude while the band replicates Stones recordings.
Picnic at the Pops is a a yearly fundraiser for the symphony. Attendees are encouraged to take a picnic dinner to the event, but outside alcohol is prohibited. Wine and other beverages will be available for purchase at the concert with proceeds benefiting MSO. If you’d rather not pack your own picnic, catered boxed meals can be pre-ordered for the event from O’Brien’s Market and Green’s on Tenth.
Fireworks begin right after the show, expected at about 9:30 p.m.
Picnic At The Pops
WHEN: Grounds open 4 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery Grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$40 general lawn seating; $20-$60 reserved lawn seating; free age 3 and under
ONLINE: modestosymphony.org
