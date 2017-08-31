Jeff Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com
Where to celebrate Labor Day weekend, beyond in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 31, 2017 5:47 PM

Soaring Over Ripon

This annual fundraiser for Modesto’s Valley Children’s Pelandale Specialty Care Center returns Labor Day weekend with balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, a pancake breakfast, kite flying demonstrations and live entertainment. The skies also will be filled with skydivers on Saturday and a Kite Festival both days. Balloon rides and launches depend on the weather.

WHEN: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3

WHERE: Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 W River Road, Ripon

TICKETS: Free; $5 parking; fees for rides

ONLINE: www.riponchamber.org

Arts & Crafts in Mother Lode

The end of summer is celebrated during the Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival in the Mother Lode town of Arnold. There will beer and food to sample, booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3

WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4 in Arnold

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.afterthegoldrushfestivals.com

Lucas Bohn

Lucas Bohn blends schoolboy charm and bad-boy charisma in his comedy. He’s shared the stage with Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart. He brings his multimedia “Lesson Plans to Late Night” show this weekend to the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Steely Dan, Chicago tributes

The final concert in this season’s Red Tie Arts Summer Concert Series features one band with two musical personalities. First, the group pays tribute to pop powerhouse Chicago as Stealin’ Chicago; then it will offer homage to Steely Dan as Aja Vu. Drummer for the otherwise Bay Area-based band is Turlock resident and Modesto music teacher David Hawkes. The evening features no-host wine tastings and dining and pre-show entertainment.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. tastings, dinner; 8 p.m. show

WHERE: Lucca Winery grounds, 16265 E. River Road, Ripon

TICKETS: $35-$60

ONLINE: www.Red-Tie.org

Gipsy Kings

The Grammy Award-winning band behind the hit “Bamboléo” brings its flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop music to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The group has climbed the world music charts in the U.S. and played on the streets of Cannes and St. Tropez. Special guest for the concert will be singer Simi Stone.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $69-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Edible Extravaganza

Eat, drink and be philanthropic during the Edible Extravaganza at Modesto Centre Plaza. The fundraiser for the Center for Human Services features sampling of food from local restaurants, caterers, bakers and confectioners as well as drink from area vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers.

WHEN: 5 p.m. reception, 6 to 9 p.m. event Thursday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

TICKETS: $50

CALL: 209-526-1476

Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro has produced more than a dozen albums, including his latest, the 2016 “Nashville Sessions” featuring all original work. Shimabukuro returns to the Gallo Center in Modesto, having performed here in 2012 and 2014. His covers of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” are show fan favorites.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St, Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

