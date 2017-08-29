Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

More Videos 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 3:27 Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 3:53 The Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 2:03 Painters rock Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful