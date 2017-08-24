What Modesto wine tasting venues will pour Aug. 25-31

What: Exploring the Sierra Foothills
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27
Wines: Wines from the counties of Mariposa, Tuolumne and El Dorado will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: MacMurray Pinot Noir 2014, Trione “Henry’s Blend” 2012, Prie Estate Barbera 2012, Prie Old Vine Zinfandel 2012, Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon 2014; White Flight: Val Joanis Traditional Rosé 2016, Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Sextant Reserve Chardonnay 2013, Cameron Hughes Chardonnay 2012, Tolosa Chardonnay 2013
Cost: $14
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Talley Pinot Noir 2014, Oak Farm Barbera 2014, Textbook Merlot 2014, Morgan Syrah 2012, Sextant Cabernet Sauvignon 2013; White Flight: Val Joanis Traditional Rosé 2016, Mathew Bruno Sauvignon Blanc 2014, Tolosa Chardonnay 2013, Sextant Reserve Chardonnay 2013, Wilson’s Creek Sparkling Sangria NV
Cost: $14
What: Wines of Oregon Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31
Wines: Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and more from our neighbors to the north will be featured.
Cost: $5
