What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week?
What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week? Michael Tercha Tribune News Service
What will Modesto area wine tasters be drinking this week? Michael Tercha Tribune News Service

Entertainment

What Modesto wine tasting venues will pour Aug. 25-31

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 24, 2017 10:42 AM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 10:45 AM

What: Exploring the Sierra Foothills

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27

Wines: Wines from the counties of Mariposa, Tuolumne and El Dorado will be featured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: MacMurray Pinot Noir 2014, Trione “Henry’s Blend” 2012, Prie Estate Barbera 2012, Prie Old Vine Zinfandel 2012, Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon 2014; White Flight: Val Joanis Traditional Rosé 2016, Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Sextant Reserve Chardonnay 2013, Cameron Hughes Chardonnay 2012, Tolosa Chardonnay 2013

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Talley Pinot Noir 2014, Oak Farm Barbera 2014, Textbook Merlot 2014, Morgan Syrah 2012, Sextant Cabernet Sauvignon 2013; White Flight: Val Joanis Traditional Rosé 2016, Mathew Bruno Sauvignon Blanc 2014, Tolosa Chardonnay 2013, Sextant Reserve Chardonnay 2013, Wilson’s Creek Sparkling Sangria NV

Cost: $14

What: Wines of Oregon Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31

Wines: Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and more from our neighbors to the north will be featured.

Cost: $5

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Title of second Fantastic Beasts movie revealed

    The Fantastic Beasts Twitter account announced the title of the second Fantastic Beasts movie on Nov 16, 2017: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Title of second Fantastic Beasts movie revealed

Title of second Fantastic Beasts movie revealed 0:23

Title of second Fantastic Beasts movie revealed
Watch 'Awake' trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 0:46

Watch 'Awake' trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Video: Inspiring story -- and a dog! -- on stage in Gallo Rep's latest production 2:18

Video: Inspiring story -- and a dog! -- on stage in Gallo Rep's latest production

View More Video