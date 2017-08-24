Top picks: Best of the upcoming week’s entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode

Celebrate Assyrian culture at the Assyrian Festival this weekend at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock.
By Pat Clark

August 24, 2017 10:40 AM

Valley Talent Project

For the eighth year, the Gallo Center for the Arts presents the Valley Talent Project, a two-night competition show that spotlights the region’s top talents. The first evening of the popular event, on Friday, Aug. 25, allows the audience to watch the performers live on the downtown Modesto venue’s stage and then vote for favorites. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the judges make their final decisions and announce the winners. This year, 23 acts will compete in categories from vocal to dance to instrumental, plus entries in a new original composition category.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25-Saturday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Assyrian Festival

The public is invited to join a celebration of Assyrian culture, hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East. Authentic Assyrian food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone will be part of the day-long event. All the food at the festival will be homemade by local Assyrians using family recipes that have been used for generations, organizers say.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.cvassyrianfestival.com

Australian Pink Floyd

This tribute group has been performing the music of Pink Floyd since 1988, appearing in more than 35 countries. The show comes Thursday to the Gallo Center for the Art complete with a light and laser show, video animations, filmed sequences on a large LED screen and other special effects – along with, of course, a giant inflatable pig.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Autumn art

The Central California Art Association kicks off its second Autumn Art Festival on Tuesday. The multimedia exhibit is a members-only art show and fundraiser that will include paintings, photography, sculpture and ceramics. About 230 pieces were submitted for the juried show; 100-120 will be on exhibit.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 20

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: ccaagallery.org

Farm to Fork to Flavor

Modesto olive oil company Sciabica’s brings back its Farm to Fork to Flavor event, showcasing local food companies, including Fiscalini Farms, Sunblest Orchards, Oak Barrel Ice & Creamery, The Food Fix, Bauer’s, Silkwood Wines, St. Stan’s Brewing, Paul’s Rustic Pizza and Nicolau Farms. Guests can sample and purchase food, listen to live music and watch demonstrations by chefs Dana Johnson and David Bradford.

WHEN: 11 am.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

WHERE: Sciabica’s Olive Oil Company headquarters, 2150 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.SunshineInABottle.com

Taste of Oakdale

The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce presents its ninth annual Taste of Oakdale on Tuesday. The event features a chance to sample microbrews and wines as well as American, Mexican and Italian foods, gourmet cheeses, bakery items and more.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29

WHERE: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale

ADMISSION: $25 advance; $35 at the door

CALL: 209-847-2244

Scotty McCreery

Country singer Scotty McCreey is most known for his win on season 10 of “American Idol.” The commercial success from a television competition may have catapulted his career, but a certified platinum and gold record under his belt have kept him at the table. McCreery is in the midst of a North American tour, which stops in Modesto this weekend.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

