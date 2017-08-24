Madman seeing imaginary enemies takes over Mother Lode theater stage

There will be madness, adventure and tilting at windmills on the Sierra Repertory Theatre stage beginning this weekend.
“Man of La Mancha” is the story of a Spanish nobleman who’s grown weary of the real world and has become lost in his visions of knights, ladies and dragons. SRT brings the musical version based on the Miguel de Cervantes novel to its Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park from Aug. 25 through Oct. 1.
Known for songs including the “The Impossible Dream,” the musical begins in a 16th century dungeon during the Spanish Inquisition, where jailed writer Cervantes awaits sentencing for crimes against the church. With his fellow inmates ready to attack him, he distracts them by enacting his story of Don Quixote and his faithful squire, Sancho.
The duo carry out their misadventures as they rush to fight windmills and other imaginary enemies. Quixote’s madness leads him to elevate the ordinary into extremes of good and evil. “In his eyes, a shaving bowl becomes a golden helmet, a simple innkeeper is lord of a castle, the gang of crude muleteers are fellow knights – and Aldonza, the ravaged scullery maid who spits out venom as she fends off lusty muleteers, becomes his purest inspiration, the ‘lovely lady’ Dulcinea,” according to a press release from SRT.
Cervantes’ novel “Don Quixote” has been a classic for centuries; the musical version debuted on Broadway in 1965 and a 1972 film version starred Peter O’Toole as Don Quixote and Sophia Loren as Aldonza. Director Dennis Jones considers the story as moving today as it was when written some 400 years ago.
“It’s the story of someone who refuses to give in to the drudgery of everyday life, and dreams about being greater than that,” Jones said. “There’s a simple appeal in that, the belief that there is something courageous in our nature we can return and hold on to.”
This marks the second time Jones has directed “La Mancha” for SRT, with the first in 2000. He also is the scenic designer for the production.
The show stars SRT veteran Jerry Lee in the dual role of Cervantes/Don Quixote, something he’s wanted to perform since he was a teenager. “What I’m now learning is that ‘Man of La Mancha’ not only boasts a brilliant score but a captivating and inspiring script as well,” Lee said in the release. “This musical is a flawless tribute to the two legendary men it is based on.”
Bradley Thomas plays sidekick Sancho and Christanna Rowader plays Aldonza, both newcomers to Sierra Rep. Other cast members include Michael RJ Campbell, Abbey Campbell, Lucas Michael Chandler, Ryan Aire Blanning, Cameron Jordan and Gabe Friedman.
“Man of La Mancha”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays; Aug. 25-Oct. 1
WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia
TICKETS: $20-$37
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
