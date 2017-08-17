Watch Peter Dinklage hunt a killer in the creepy trailer for Rememory

Country music singer Chris Young -- who days earlier was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman fired on concert-goers -- opened his show at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, with a cover of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain."
Before the band's show at Golden 1 Center, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds jams with pediatric patients at "Sophie's Place," a music therapy room at Sutter Children's Center on October 3, 2017.
Paul Fantozzi, owner of Fantozzi Farms, describes this year's idea behind its annual corn maze and pumpkin patch, which is open from Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Scoopy, The Bee's drone, went high above the corn maze to capture its 2017 theme – Alice in Wonderland. Fantozzi Farms is at 2665 Sperry Avenue right at Interstate 5 in Patterson. (Joan Barnett Lee and Brian Clark)
A look back 10 years ago on opening night at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California, in September 2007. For those that didn't have a ticket, they could watch on the big screen at Tenth Street Place. The video was shot by The Bee's Brian Ramsay. Interviews were conducted by reporter Adam Ashton.
The band Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey — but wrote a new song for fans there that it premiered Monday night in Miami. The band had planned to play in Texas on Friday but announced that afternoon it had to postpone the concert for attendees’ safety. On Monday night, frontman Chris Martin told a packed crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium about an hour and a half into the show that the band had a gift for the fans in Texas who had hoped to hear them play a few days before.