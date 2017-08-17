Watch Peter Dinklage hunt a killer in the creepy trailer for Rememory

The band Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey — but wrote a new song for fans there that it premiered Monday night in Miami. The band had planned to play in Texas on Friday but announced that afternoon it had to postpone the concert for attendees’ safety. On Monday night, frontman Chris Martin told a packed crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium about an hour and a half into the show that the band had a gift for the fans in Texas who had hoped to hear them play a few days before.