Is there a talent pool in the Valley? Where you can find out first hand.

Project: Talent. Location: Valley. Expectation: Fun.
For the eighth year, the Gallo Center for the Arts will present the Valley Talent Project, a two-night competition show that spotlights the region’s top talents.
The first evening of the popular event, on Friday, Aug. 25, allows the audience to watch the performers live on the downtown Modesto venue’s stage and then vote for favorites. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the judges make final their decisions and announce the winners.
The shows have played to packed, if not totally sold-out, houses throughout the years. This year, 23 acts will compete in categories from vocal to dance to instrumental. Added this year is an original composition category with another set of entries.
So after eight years, does the valley still have talent to showcase? You bet, says Sarah Guadalupe Hosner, who produces the show annually.
“Lynn Dickerson (Gallo Center CEO) used to ask me each year if I thought that we had reached the end of the ‘Valley Talent pool’ and each year I was proud to say ‘No, we’ve barely scratched the surface.’ It still holds true,” Hosner said in an email. “I’m thoroughly amazed at what we will be putting on stage this year, and what will happen in future years with all of the thrilling talent coming out of our local dance and music programs.”
As has been the case from the beginning, Emmy Award-winning casting agent and Modesto native Robert Ulrich returns home with his actress wife and Ripon native Kim Johnston-Ulrich to lead the judging team.
Ulrich, a Davis High grad, is known for casting such hit TV series as “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” winning an Emmy for “Glee.” He was nominated in July for another Emmy, this time for his work casting the limited TV series “Feud.” Johnston-Ulrich is best known for longtime roles on soap operas “Passions” and “As the World Turns.”
The continued support of the Ulrichs has meant “everything” to the success of the Valley Talent Project, Hosner said.
“From the very beginning, their involvement gave this program the cachet no other in Northern California really has: a multiple Emmy Award-winning casting director and a brilliant, successful (and beautiful, I might add) actress as judges,” Hosner said. “Robert has given the program some of the best feedback each year to help it grow into what it is.”
Rounding out the judges this year are past Gallo Center board of directors Chairwoman Britta Foster, Gallo family representative Stephanie Gallo, Gallo Repertory Company artistic director Jim Johnson, ModestoView founder Chris Murphy, KHOP personality Ian Riley and Modesto Bee Editor Joe Kieta. Hosting again will by Aaron Raby.
The performers aren’t just competing for bragging rights. There’s some significant prize money at stake, provided by sponsors of the event, including the $1,500 E&J Gallo grand prize. Awards of $750 also will be handed out in each category, as well as an audience favorite nod and the Paul Tischer classical music scholarship.
In all, the program will have given $55,000 in cash prizes to local performing artists and raised $175,000 to support the nonprofit Gallo Center, Hosner said. Also key: the connections and open doors the show provides to the artists.
“Networking and collaborations are important in any field but crucial in the entertainment industry, especially in smaller communities,” she said. “It’s also an incredible learning experience for performers, many of whom have played in coffee houses and parks but never on a grand stage like at the Mary Stuart Rogers Theater.”
Here are this year’s competitors:
Vocals: Iraya Cress, Madison Daleo, Julio Fausto, Chrissie Ford, Marina John Hanna, Davis Mahoney, Me & You the Duo, Jordan Sanchez, Sheri Stambaugh, Tallulah Swensen, Stevie Vasquez, Jordan Waters
Dance solo/duet: Ballet Folklórico Anahuac, Vanessa Mendes & Lauren Poppin, MJC “Off the Beat” Hip Hop Soloist, Tek Boy J
Dance group/ensemble: Dance Factory, MJC “Off the Beat” Hip Hop Crew
Instrumental: Marinna John Hanna & Silvia Boutros, The Bob & Roy Duet, Luca Mitchell
Bands: Texas Funk, The Rob Hill Band
Original compositions: Me & You the Duo, The Rob Hill Band, Luca Mitchell, Stevie Vasquez, and Jordan Waters
Valley Talent Project
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25-Saturday, Aug. 26
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments