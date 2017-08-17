Calendar of events for the Modesto, Mother Lode regions

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE BEE AMPLIFIED 20 UNDER 40 ▪ Aug. 24
Meet the area's up-and-coming community leaders and professionals as The Modesto Bee honors 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 with a night of appetizers, drinks and accolades. 6-8 p.m. $25.
VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 25-26
Gallo Center fundraiser talent show featuring singers, dancers, musicians, bands and more from San Joaquin Valley. Friday is the audience voting show; Saturday finals performance. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
SCOTTY MCCREERY ▪ Aug. 27
Country music artist. 6 p.m. $39-$79.
AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW ▪ Aug. 30
Tribute band. 7 p.m. $29-$79
RYAN AHERN'S PIANO! LAS VEGAS ▪ Sept. 1
Live piano concert with pop orchestra crossing genres. 7 p.m. $39-$59.
LUCAS BOHN ▪ Sept. 2
Comedian. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
THE GIPSY KINGS ▪ Sept. 5
Melding of flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop. 7:30 p.m. $69-$99.
JAKE SHIMABUKURO ▪ Sept. 7
Ukulele wizard. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
MICHAEL GRANDINETTI ▪ Sept. 10
Star of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” and NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic.” 3 p.m. $15-$30.
JEREMY STOLLE ▪ Sept. 10
Modesto native and Broadway star. 4 p.m. $25-$45.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band; Sept. 17, Jacks’ June Allstars; Oct. 15, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; Nov. 19, Knight Sounds Big Band; Dec. 17, Creole Jazz Kings. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Washboard Monkeys; Aug. 25, Third Party Band; Sept. 1, Hot Club Faux Gitane; Sept. 8, Lisette and the Loudmouths; Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
HOT CLUB FAUX GITANE ▪ Aug. 19
Acoustic swing band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
PATRICK HOGAN ▪ Aug. 19
With Vocal Jazz Sextet. 7 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater, $10.
COLUMBIA BIG BAND ▪ Aug. 26
Twain Harte Concert in the Pines event. 6 p.m. Eproson Park Rotary Stage, 22919 Meadow Lane, Twain Harte Free.
STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN ▪ Aug. 31
Christian musician. 7 p.m. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. $35-$55. 209.381.0500 or www.mercedtheatre.org
FIRST FRIDAY SERIES ▪ Sept. 1
Sept. 1, Dyemusica. 5:30 p.m. Murphys Community Park, Algiers Street, Murphys. Free.
FUNKY ROOTS & COWBOY BOOTS ▪ Sept. 16
Reunion concert. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15-$20. www.westsidetheatre.org.
BARRIO MANOUCHE ▪ Sept. 17
Flamenco gypsy jazz. 3 p.m. Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. CBS, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$100 series subscription, $10-$25 single tickets. www.cbsmodesto.org.
UKULELE CONCERT & WORKSHOP ▪ Sept. 19
The Funstrummers host Dani Joy from the Roseville Strum Shop who will offer a workshop and house concert. Also, The Sunshine Coconuts. 6 p.m. Trinity Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. $20. 209-505-3216.
HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪ Sept. 23
Pink Floyd tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
FLEETWOOD MASK ▪ Sept. 30
Fleetwood Mac tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “BEATRIZ AT DINNER” ▪ Through Aug. 24
Beatriz (Salma Hayek), an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Los Angeles. $8-$10.
SUMMER OF (MOVIE) LOVE, PEACE & UNDERSTANDING ▪ Aug. 18
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love with party plus “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” 6 p.m. $8.
FILM: “I, DANIEL BLAKE” ▪ Aug. 18-24
Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the latest from legendary director Ken Loach is a gripping, human tale about the impact one man can make. $8-$10.
FILM: “STEP” ▪ Aug. 18-24
Documents the senior year of a girls' high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. $8-$10.
FILM: “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” ▪ Aug. 20
Modesto Film Society presents classic musical. 2 p.m. $8
FILM: “FROM THE LAND OF THE MOON” ▪ Aug. 25-31
Marion Cotillard stars as Gabrielle in this melodrama about an idealistic woman trapped in a marriage of convenience in post-World War II France. $8-$10.
FILM: “MARJORIE PRIME” ▪ Aug. 25-Sept. 1
Marjorie, now 86 and ailing, spends her final days with a computerized version of her deceased husband. $8-$10.
FILM: “LANDLINE” ▪ Aug. 25-31
When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL” ▪ Through Aug. 20
Sierra Repertory presents musical comedy about a new tenant, a stripper who wreaks havoc over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 Thursdays-Saturdays. SRT’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE UNDERPANTS” ▪ Through Aug. 27
Stage 3 Theatre Company presents adaptation of satire from comedic actor Steve Martin. A couple’s conservative existence is shattered when the wife has an embarrassing public moment. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays. Sonora High School, 430 North Washington St. $17-$25. www.stage3.org
“MAN OF LA MANCHA “ ▪ Aug. 25-Oct. 1
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Spanish tale of madness and adventure. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wedesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fallon House Theatre, Columbia State Park. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Sept. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through August, John Sharum. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August guest artist, Barbara Grandon. Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Aug. 28-Sept. 29, Department of Art Faculty Show with reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 18, “Summer Splash”; Through Aug. 18, “We Are Not the Last;” Aug. 29-Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Sept. 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Through Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY: PLAY WITH CLAY ▪ Aug. 18
Fun, educational, and creative activities for families. 7-8:30 p.m.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Aug. 27
Four regional poets read original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
JOE MAZZAFERRO SEPTET ▪ Sept. 12
Part of the Carnegie Music Series. 7:30 p.m. $5-$10.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Aug. 18, Cherry Bomb; Aug. 19, Arizona Jones; Aug. 24, Live Again; Aug. 26, Caravanserai; Aug. 26, Redwood Black; Aug. 31, Valley Fire. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
RED DIRT AND GOLD DUST MUSIC FEST ▪ Aug. 19
All-day event with Red Dirt music industry artists Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Cottonwood Creek, Porter Union and Jamie Lin Wilson. With Gold Country barbecue and other vendors. 1 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $25 presale, $30 at the door; free age 5 and under. www.reddirtandgolddust.com
A DAY IN THE PARK ▪ Aug. 19
Calaveras Big Trees Association event with nature-related activities, exhibits, carriage rides, food, face painting. Magnolia Rhythm Trio performs at the campfire center from noon to 2 p.m. and food will be sold in front of Jack Knight Hall. Also, kids crafts and games for the kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Highway 4, Arnold. Free; $10 car park admission. bigtrees.org.
GOLD & OUTDOOR FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 19-20
Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
TASTE OF OAKDALE ▪ Aug. 29
Features food, drink and more. 5-8 p.m. Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. $25 advance; $35 door. 209-847-2244.
ASSYRIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 26-27
Hosted by Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California with authentic food, historical exhibits, live entertainment, kids zone. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, Turlock; www.cvassyrianfestival.com.
1ST FRIDAY STREET FAIRE ▪ Sept. 1
The Downtown Modesto Partnership presents weekly street celebrations through October featuring local artists, makers, crafters, musicians and food. 5-9 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, between J and K streets. domopartnership.org or 209-303-0411.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
EDIBLE EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Sept. 7
Tasting event featuring region’s food and drink. Benefit for Center for Human Services. 5 p.m. reception, 6-9 p.m. event. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $50 presale, $55 at the door. 209-526-1476.
POLICEMAN’S BALL ▪ Sept. 9
20th annual Turlock Police Association Widows and Orphans Foundation event with dinner, dancing, live auction. 6-11 p.m. Turlock Golf & Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road. $35, $60 couple. Available at Turlock Police Department.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 15
Soroptimist International of Modesto’s 42nd annual event; proceeds go to Community Service Projects and local scholarships. 7:30 a.m;-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave. Modesto. $8. 209 499 0260
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
SUMMER CELEBRATION ▪ Through August
Classic cars, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. Friday-Saturday evenings. A&W Root Beer, 1404 G. St., Modesto.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW ▪ Through August
Wednesday evenings. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave.: Classic car show, activities, raffles.
GOLD COUNTRY TOURS ▪ Through Aug. 31
Learn the story behind Angels Camp and the Mother Lode region as the Angels Camp Museum holds docent-led tours of its collections of wagons and carriages. 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. 753 S. Main St., Angels Camp. Free with museum admission, $3-$7. angelscamp.gov/museum
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Through Sept. 2
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment as participants solve a historical case during the interactive History’s Mysteries. This year’s mystery is set in November of 1858. 10 a.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 2. Columbia State Historic Park. $1-$5. 209-588- 9128.
ST. JOSEPH’S PARISH FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 8
International food, drink, entertainment, competitive course, children’s and family games, contemporary music and Latin dance competition. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8, 4-10 p.,. Sept. 9, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 10. St. Joseph’s Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. Admission free. www.stjmod.com.
ST. STANISLAUS FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 23
Food booths, full carnival, country store, kids games, live and silent auction. 5-11 p.m. Sept 22, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 1-11 p.m. Sept. 24. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. Admission free. 209-969-5053.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR AUTHORS ▪ Through Sept. 8
The Stanislaus County Library seeks published authors to take part in annual Local Author Fair, to be held Sept. 23. Advance registration required. Contact Laura Ferrell, 209-558-7817 by Sept. 8.
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761 or www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
