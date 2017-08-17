Country music great Willie Nelson will play Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys.
Entertainment

Top picks: Don’t-miss weekend entertainment options in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

August 17, 2017 10:46 AM

Willie Nelson

One of the last of country’s outlaws, Willie Nelson continues to buck against the slick over-produced Nashville sound. The iconic singer returns to the region, with a rising star in tow: Nelson will again play at the Ironstone Amphitheater in Murphys with Kacey Musgraves opening.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $95-$275

ONLINE: www.ironstonevineyards.com

Summer of Love sendoff

The State Theatre’s Summer of Love film fest concludes Friday with a party and a screening of the 1978 musical “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The event promises tie dye, psychedelic cocktails and live sitar music by Tim Lechuga and his band ELF. The movie is a mashup of Beatles songs starring Peter Frampton and The Bee Gees, who make up Sgt. Pepper’s Band, along with a collection of other performers of the era, including George Burns, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Connie Stevens, David Bowie and Steve Martin.

WHEN: 6 p.m. party, 7 p.m. film, Friday, Aug. 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Red Dirt Fest

The Red Dirt music industry takes the spotlight in Angels Camp on Saturday at the Red Dirt and Gold Dust Music Fest. Artists performing are Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Cottonwood Creek, Porter Union and Jamie Lin Wilson. A barbecue and vendors also are planned.

WHEN: Gates open 2 p.m., music begins 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp

TICKETS: $25 presale, $30 at the door; free age 5 and under

ONLINE: www.reddirtandgolddust.com

Modesto Film Society

Enjoy the classic film “Fiddler on the Roof”, August’s selection from the Modesto Film Society, at the State Theatre on Sunday. Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway play, the 1971 musical tells the story of Tevye and his five daughters who live together in Tsar-controlled Russia.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Day in the Park

The Calaveras Big Trees Association offers a day of nature-related activities, exhibits, carriage rides, food, face painting and more at its Day in the Park event. The Magnolia Rhythm Trio performs at the campfire center from noon to 2 p.m. and food will be sold in front of Jack Knight Hall. Crafts and games for the kids also will be available.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Highway 4, Arnold

ADMISSION: Free; $10 car park admission

ONLINE: bigtrees.org.

Gold & Outdoor Festival

The mining life is explored at the Gold & Outdoor Festival in Sonora this weekend. The event promises gold panning, prospect seminars, equipment demonstrations, detecting hunts, vendors and more. Live entertainment also is planned during the two-day event sponsored by Delta Gold Diggers.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora

ADMISSION: $7, free age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.deltagolddiggers.com.

