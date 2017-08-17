‘I have no sword, I come in peace.’ Johnny Depp visits hospital as Jack Sparrow.

Actor Johnny Depp visited patients at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, recently in costume (and character) as Jack Sparrow.
“I have no sword, I come in peace,” Depp tells two children in a Facebook video posted by the hospital.
“Captain Jack’s” ship arrived under a veil of secrecy and was met at the entrance by patients who gave the pirate the lay of the land. Blowing into the playroom with his first mates Hollywood actor Johnny Depp brought his pirate playfulness to the children assembled for a Pirate Party.Posted by BC Children's Hospital Foundation on Monday, August 14, 2017
Depp, who stars as Sparrow in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, took part in a pirate party with young patients at the hospital. The hospital posted the video Monday but did not specify when Depp’s visit took place.
An Instagram post by the hospital foundation notes that Depp spent five hours meeting children and teens at the hospital.
Patients at BC Children’s Hospital were delighted by a visit today with one of the world’s most famous pirates, Captain Jack Sparrow. Actor Johnny Depp showed he has a heart of gold by spending more than 5 hours meeting one-on-one with every patient, from newborns to teens. . . #jacksparrow #captainjacksparrow #johnnydepp #mybcch #bcch #vancouver #yvr #piratesofthecaribbean #disney #pirate #potc #potc5 #disneypiratesofthecaribbean
