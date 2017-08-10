Kevin Nealon plays the Gallo Center this weekend.
Kevin Nealon plays the Gallo Center this weekend. Bradenton Herald
Kevin Nealon plays the Gallo Center this weekend. Bradenton Herald

Entertainment

Want entertainment? Here are the hottest tickets for the weekend in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 10, 2017 2:56 PM

“Billy Elliot The Musical”

This marks the final weekend to catch “Billy Elliot The Musical,” the story of a boy who yearns to dance, but whose Scottish coal mining family is vehemently against it. It’s the second production of the current anniversary season of MPA and is being staged at the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Jake Owen

Next up in this summer’s Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre concert series is country singer-songwriter Jake Owen, whose popularity has risen in the past decade. Opening for the singer – whose hits include “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” – at the Murphys winery venue will be Parmalee and Drew Baldridge.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $50-$210

ONLINE: www.ironstonevineyards.com

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones brings his one-man comedy show, “Bobby Bones: Funny And Alone,” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The host of iHeartMedia’s “The Bobby Bones Show,” his stand-up program combines his love for country music and comedy.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25.50

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Yosemite Renaissance 32”

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock celebrates its centennial along with that of the National Park Service with the juried exhibition “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” Works from the Yosemite Museum provide a contemporary perspective on the landscape.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Through Oct. 9, Mondays-Sundays.

WHERE: Lobby Gallery, Carnegie Arts Center 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Miller and Frampton

Classic-rock stars pull into Ironstone Vineyards on Sunday, Aug. 13. The Steve Miller Band has played to more than 15 million people in the Past 20 years. Joining him on his summer 2017 tour is Peter Frampton.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $55-$350

ONLINE: www.ironstonevineyards.com

Arnold Art, Music & Wine Festival

This annual festival in the Mother Lode community of Arnold offers a day of wine tasting, food, beverages, arts and craft booths and more. Live music will be offered by Almost Blue and Cantamos.

WHEN: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; wine tastings 2-5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cedar Center, downtown Arnold

ADMISSION: Free; wine tastings $15

ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com.

Louie Anderson and Kevin Nealon

Comedians Louie Anderson and Kevin Nealon hit the Gallo Center stage on the same night for a double punch of funny business. Anderson was nominated for an Emmy for his role in “Baskets” and is veteran stand-up comic. Nealon is a “Saturday Night Live” alum and has starred in TV comedies “Weeds” and “Man With a Plan.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million

Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 1:04

Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million
Check out the trailer for the hilariously horrible 'Emoji Movie' 2:31

Check out the trailer for the hilariously horrible 'Emoji Movie'
Check out the terrifying trailer for 'It' 2:32

Check out the terrifying trailer for 'It'

View More Video