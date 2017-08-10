Want entertainment? Here are the hottest tickets for the weekend in Modesto, Mother Lode

“Billy Elliot The Musical”
This marks the final weekend to catch “Billy Elliot The Musical,” the story of a boy who yearns to dance, but whose Scottish coal mining family is vehemently against it. It’s the second production of the current anniversary season of MPA and is being staged at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Jake Owen
Next up in this summer’s Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre concert series is country singer-songwriter Jake Owen, whose popularity has risen in the past decade. Opening for the singer – whose hits include “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” – at the Murphys winery venue will be Parmalee and Drew Baldridge.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $50-$210
ONLINE: www.ironstonevineyards.com
Bobby Bones
Bobby Bones brings his one-man comedy show, “Bobby Bones: Funny And Alone,” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The host of iHeartMedia’s “The Bobby Bones Show,” his stand-up program combines his love for country music and comedy.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25.50
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Yosemite Renaissance 32”
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock celebrates its centennial along with that of the National Park Service with the juried exhibition “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” Works from the Yosemite Museum provide a contemporary perspective on the landscape.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Through Oct. 9, Mondays-Sundays.
WHERE: Lobby Gallery, Carnegie Arts Center 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Miller and Frampton
Classic-rock stars pull into Ironstone Vineyards on Sunday, Aug. 13. The Steve Miller Band has played to more than 15 million people in the Past 20 years. Joining him on his summer 2017 tour is Peter Frampton.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $55-$350
ONLINE: www.ironstonevineyards.com
Arnold Art, Music & Wine Festival
This annual festival in the Mother Lode community of Arnold offers a day of wine tasting, food, beverages, arts and craft booths and more. Live music will be offered by Almost Blue and Cantamos.
WHEN: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; wine tastings 2-5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Cedar Center, downtown Arnold
ADMISSION: Free; wine tastings $15
ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com.
Louie Anderson and Kevin Nealon
Comedians Louie Anderson and Kevin Nealon hit the Gallo Center stage on the same night for a double punch of funny business. Anderson was nominated for an Emmy for his role in “Baskets” and is veteran stand-up comic. Nealon is a “Saturday Night Live” alum and has starred in TV comedies “Weeds” and “Man With a Plan.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
