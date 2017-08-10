Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt

Tree Paine, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, heads back to a hotel after the second day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer in a case in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
A court officer directs members of the public into the federal courthouse to view the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Tree Paine, back center, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, is escorted back to a hotel after the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Tree Paine, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, hurries across the street after the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Baldridge, left, attorney for pop singer Taylor Swift, leads the singer's legal team back to a hotel after the third day of a civil trial Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver. David Mueller, a former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift while posing for a photograph with her before a concert, acknowledged Wednesday that the image is "weird and awkward," but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear, as she alleges in a lawsuit.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Tree Paine, center, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, leaves the federal courthouse after the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the singer Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Lawyers for pop singer Taylor Swift head into the federal courthouse for the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver. Former DJ David Mueller, sued Swift after she said he touched her backside before a concert in Denver in 2013. He's seeking at least $3 million. Swift countersued for sexual assault and is seeking $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
In this sketch by courtroom artist Jeff Kandyba, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, and a defense attorney look on as former radio host David Mueller, background right, speaks during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
Attorneys for pop singer Taylor Swift head back to a hotel after the second day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Grace Jarecke, from left, Dani Kuta and Lucy Peterson talk to a Denver television reporter about a civil trial involving former radio host David Mueller and pop singer Taylor Swift, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Dani Kuta, from left, Grace Jarecke and Lucy Peterson queue up to attend the afternoon session of a civil trial involving former radio host David Mueller and pop singer Taylor Swift, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Officers stand guard outside the main entrance to the federal courthouse during a civil trial involving former radio host David Mueller and pop singer Taylor Swift, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
In this sketch provided by courtroom artist Jeff Kandyba, former radio host David Mueller appears in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Pop singer Taylor Swift alleges that Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
Jeff Kandyba
AP Photo
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, appears with her lawyer and mother in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that radio host David Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
Jeff Kandyba
AP Photo
Borrowing a line from one of her songs, workers put up a sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift in the window of an office building across the street from the federal courthouse Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver. Former DJ David Mueller sued Swift after she said he touched her backside before a concert in Denver in 2013. He's seeking at least $3 million. Swift countersued for sexual assault and is seeking $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Ian Simpson, right, of Provo, Ut., gives a kiss to his wife, Lauren, as they wait at the head of the line for the public wait to get courtroom seats to view the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver. former DJ David Mueller, who sued Swift after she said he touched her backside before a concert in Denver in 2013. He's seeking at least $3 million. Swift countersued for sexual assault and is seeking $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Hannah Gu, left, and Shantel Bartolme, both of Denver, emerge from the federal courthouse after attending the morning session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a Denver radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Johnny Hultzapple, front, of Denver, waits in a public line to view the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Dani Kuta, a 17-year-old from Denver, smiles as she heads back to wait in a public line to view the afternoon session of the third day of a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift in a case in federal court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Comments