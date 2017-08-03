Find out if Columbia State Historic Park is a true ghost town at the Paranormal Tour.
Find out if Columbia State Historic Park is a true ghost town at the Paranormal Tour. Deke Farrow Modesto Bee
Find out if Columbia State Historic Park is a true ghost town at the Paranormal Tour. Deke Farrow Modesto Bee

Entertainment

Columbia State Park haunted? Where to find out and more in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 03, 2017 7:39 AM

Paranormal Tour

Have you ever wondered if Columbia is truly a ghost town? You can find out during a special Paranormal Tour at the historic state park. A three-hour guided tour by flashlight creeps through areas in the park that have had previous unexplained activity. Learn the history of the people who lived in Columbia, techniques used in paranormal investigation and have a chance to find out if spirits lurk there.

WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park

TICKETS: $50

ONLINE: friendsofcolumbiashp.com/paranormaltour.html

The Stylistics

For several years in the early and mid-1970s, the Stylistics were the go-to group for swooning, romantic music. Their songs include “Betcha By Golly Wow,” “Stone in Love with You,” “You Are Everything” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” were regulars at the upper reaches of the pop and R&B charts. The group plays the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers

Get swinging at the next concert in the Red Tie Arts Winery Summer Concert Series. This time, Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers bring their jazz and blues sound to Lucca Winery in Ripon. Also available will be dining, dancing, a no-host wine tasting as well as wine and beer bars and pre-show entertainment.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. music, Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: Lucca Winery grounds, 16265 E. River Road, Ripon

TICKETS: $30-$50; add $15 for dinner

ONLINE: www.Red-Tie.org

Modstock Music Festival

Valley Music Institute presents its seventh annual concert at Graceada Park, featuring more than 30 bands from its music program, including many talented youths. In addition, there will be food, drink, arts and crafts and family activities going on at the day-long event.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to dusk Sunday, Aug. 6

WHERE: Graceada Park, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest

HA*SH

The Mexican pop duo of sisters Hanna Nicole Pérez and Ashley Grace Pérez combine a mixture of Latin pop, rock and country rhythms performed in singer/songwriter style. Originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, the two are now based in Mexico and bring their hits to the Gallo Center in Modesto.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Modesto Fiji Festival

Celebrate the islands of Fiji at this annual festival from the Fiji Social Cultural Association. The event returns this weekend with entertainment, authentic Fijian food, live music, dancing under the stars and a beer garden. There also will be games and rides for children including a Ferris Wheel and a 30-foot slide.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

WHERE: St. Stanislaus Catholic Community Center, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto.

TICKETS: $5

CALL: 209-204-1748

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Check out the trailer for the hilariously horrible 'Emoji Movie'

Check out the trailer for the hilariously horrible 'Emoji Movie' 2:31

Check out the trailer for the hilariously horrible 'Emoji Movie'
Check out the terrifying trailer for 'It' 2:32

Check out the terrifying trailer for 'It'
Watch the movie trailer for 'The Shape of Water' 2:40

Watch the movie trailer for 'The Shape of Water'

View More Video