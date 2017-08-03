No weekend plans yet? Here’s a full guide to what’s happening in Modesto, Mother Lode

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL” ▪ Aug. 5-13
Modesto Performing Arts production of Tony Award-nominated musical with music by Elton John. Choreographed by Rene Daveluy of Central West Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 11, 12; 2 p.m Aug. 6, 13. $19-$35.
HA*SH ▪ Aug. 10
The Mexican pop duo of sisters Hanna Nicole Pérez and Ashley Grace Pérez combine a mixture of Latin pop, rock and country rhythms. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
BOBBY BONES ▪ Aug. 11
One-man comedy show, Bobby Bones: Funny And Alone. 8 p.m. $25.50-$50.50.
LOUIE ANDERSON & KEVIN NEALON ▪ Aug. 12
Iconic comedian Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy winner, and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kevin Nealon. 8 p.m. $39-$69.
THE BEE AMPLIFIED 20 UNDER 40 ▪ Aug. 24
Meet the area's up-and-coming community leaders and professionals as The Modesto Bee honors 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 with a night of appetizers, drinks and accolades. 6-8 p.m. $25.
VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 25-26
Gallo Center fundraiser talent show featuring singers, dancers, musicians, bands and more from San Joaquin Valley. Friday is the audience voting show; Saturday finals performance. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
SCOTTY MCCREERY ▪ Aug. 27
Country music artist. 6 p.m. $39-$79.
AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW ▪ Aug. 30
Tribute band. 7 p.m. $29-$79
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Highway 99 Band; Aug. 18, Washboard Monkeys; Aug. 25, Third Party Band; Sept. 1, Hot Club Faux Gitane; Sept. 8, Lisette and the Loudmouths; Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
LAVAY SMITH AND HER RED HOT SKILLET LICKERS ▪ Aug. 5
Swing, jazz and blues. Part of the Red Tie Arts Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series. Doors open 6:30 p.m., music 8 p.m. Lucca Winery grounds, 16265 E. River Road, Ripon. $30-$50. www.Red-Tie.org.
SUMMER JAZZ SERIES CONCERT ▪ Aug. 6
Columbia Big Band featuring Krista White Sturgis, Tyler Combs and David Tanner. 5 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $10.
FIRST FRIDAY SERIES ▪ Sept. 1
Sept. 1, Dyemusica. 5:30 p.m. Murphys Community Park, Algiers Street, Murphys. Free.
THE STATE THEATRE
SUMMER OF (MOVIE) LOVE, PEACE & UNDERSTANDING ▪ Through Aug. 18
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love with a four-film series: “Monterey International Pop Festival” at 2 p.m. on July 30; “Valley of The Dolls,” 2 p.m. Aug. 6; “The Fearless Vampire Killers,” 2 p.m. Aug. 13; party plus “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” 6 p.m. Aug. 18. $8.
FILM: “LOST IN PARIS” ▪ Through Aug. 11
When small-town librarian Fiona's orderly life is disrupted by a letter of distress from her 88-year-old aunt in Paris, she hops on the first plane she can. $8-$10.
FILM “ A GHOST STORY” ▪ Through Aug. 10
Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife. $8-$10.
SENSORY FRIENDLY MOVIE ▪ Aug. 5
“The Peanuts Movie” for children on the autism spectrum and their families. 11 a.m. Free.
FILM: “BEATRIZ AT DINNER” ▪ Aug. 11-17
Beatriz (Salma Hayek), an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Los Angeles. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE LITTLE HOURS” ▪ Aug. 11-17
Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. $8-$10.
FILM: “I, DANIEL BLAKE” ▪ Aug. 18-24
Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the latest from legendary director Ken Loach is a gripping, human tale about the impact one man can make. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL” ▪ Through Aug. 20
Sierra Repertory presents musical comedy about a new tenant, a stripper who wreaks havoc over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 Thursdays-Saturdays. SRT’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE UNDERPANTS” ▪ Through Aug. 27
Stage 3 Theatre Company presents adaptation of satire from comedic actor Steve Martin. A couple’s conservative existence is shattered when the wife has an embarrassing public moment. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays. Sonora High School, 430 North Washington St. $17-$25. www.stage3.org
“BRING IT ON” ▪ Through Aug. 6
Turlock Youth Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Turlock Community Theater, 1574 E Canal Drive.
“PETER PAN A MUSICAL ADVENTURE” ▪ Aug. 5
Soar to Neverland in adaptation from the classic novel, with original music. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G Street, Oakdale. Tickets $10, $5 for 12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Sept. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through August, John Sharum. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August guest artist, Barbara Grandon. Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 18, “Summer Splash”; Through Aug. 18, “We Are Not the Last;” Aug. 29-Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Aug. 10-Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY: PLAY WITH CLAY ▪ Aug. 18
Fun, educational, and creative activities for families. 7-8:30 p.m.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Aug. 27
Four regional poets read original work, followed by an open mic session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Aug. 5, Left of Centre; Aug. 10, Jeff Applebaum; Aug. 11, Buck Ford; Aug. 12, Rebel Heart; Aug. 17, Rockology; Aug. 18, Cherry Bomb; Aug. 19, Arizona Jones; Aug. 24, Live Again; Aug. 26, Caravanserai; Aug. 26, Redwood Black; Aug. 31, Valley Fire. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO FIJI FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 5
Fiji Social Cultural Association celebrates with entertainment, rides and games for kids, authentic Fijian food, live music, dancing under the stars and a beer garden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Community Center, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. $5, kids rides and games free.
MODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 6
alley Music Institute presents this seventh annual event featuring more than 30 bands including young students from the VMI program. Food, drink, arts and crafts and family activities. 10 a.m. to dusk Graceada Park, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest.
CERES BANDS, BREWS & BBQ THROWDOWN ▪ Aug. 12
A barbecue competition combines with a music festival for this event from the Ceres Chamber of Commerce. Live music from Voodoo Killer, Valley Fire and Faithfully. Also this year, a craft brew competition. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Whitmore Park, North & 3rd streets, Ceres. Free. www.cereschamber.com/bbq.html
ARNOLD ART, MUSIC, WINE & ADVENTURE FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 12
Annual fest offers a day of wine tasting for $15. The event includes food, beverage, arts, adventure and craft booths. Music by Almost Blue and Cantamos. Wine tasting 2 to 5:30 p.m., festival 2-8 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m. Cedar Center, downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
RED DIRT AND GOLD DUST MUSIC FEST ▪ Aug. 19
All-day event with Red Dirt music industry artists Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Cottonwood Creek, Porter Union and Jamie Lin Wilson. With Gold Country barbecue and other vendors. 1 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $25 presale, $30 at the door; free age 5 and under. www.reddirtandgolddust.com
A DAY IN THE PARK ▪ Aug. 19
Calaveras Big Trees Association event with nature-related activities, exhibits, carriage rides, food, face painting. Magnolia Rhythm Trio performs at the campfire center from noon to 2 p.m. and food will be sold in front of Jack Knight Hall. Also, kids crafts and games for the kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Highway 4, Arnold. Free; $10 car park admission. bigtrees.org.
GOLD & OUTDOOR FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 19-20
Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
TASTE OF OAKDALE ▪ Aug. 29
Features food, drink and more. 5-8 p.m. Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. $25 advance; $35 door. 209-847-2244.
ASSYRIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 26-27
Hosted by Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California with authentic food, historical exhibits, live entertainment, kids zone. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, Turlock; www.cvassyrianfestival.com.
1ST FRIDAY STREET FAIRE ▪ Sept. 1
The Downtown Modesto Partnership presents weekly street celebrations through October featuring local artists, makers, crafters, musicians and food. 5-9 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, between J and K streets. domopartnership.org or 209-303-0411.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
LA GRANGE ODD FELLOWS CATFISH DINNER ▪ Aug. 5
4-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $12. 209-853-2128.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
SUMMER CELEBRATION ▪ Through August
Classic cars, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. Friday-Saturday evenings. A&W Root Beer, 1404 G. St., Modesto.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW ▪ Through August
Wednesday evenings. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave.: Classic car show, activities, raffles.
GOLD COUNTRY TOURS ▪ Through Aug. 31
Learn the story behind Angels Camp and the Mother Lode region as the Angels Camp Museum holds docent-led tours of its collections of wagons and carriages. 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. 753 S. Main St., Angels Camp. Free with museum admission, $3-$7. angelscamp.gov/museum
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Through Sept. 2
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment as participants solve a historical case during the interactive History’s Mysteries. This year’s mystery is set in November of 1858. 10 a.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 2. Columbia State Historic Park. $1-$5. 209-588- 9128.
PARANORMAL TOUR ▪ Aug. 5
Have you ever wondered if Columbia is truly a Ghost Town? Explore the spirits of Columbia in first paranormal tour for the public. 8-11:30 p.m. $50. friendsofcolumbiashp.com/paranormaltour.html
DECLUTTERING EVENT ▪ Aug. 11
Declutter expert Tracy McCubbin on “Declutter Your Life and Simplify Your World.” 1 p.m. Covenant Village, 2125 Olive Ave., Turlock. Free.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Aug. 12
Marco Moreno, will speak on “From Coconuts to Almond Trees: Discovering Local History.” 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. Free. 209-577-5366.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Aug. 12
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting - anything related to the fiber arts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library, Sonora. mlwsguild.org or 209-533-0593.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR AUTHORS ▪ Through Sept. 8
The Stanislaus County Library seeks published authors to take part in annual Local Author Fair, to be held Sept. 23. Advance registration required. Contact Laura Ferrell, 209-558-7817 by Sept. 8.
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761 or www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
WEST SIDE PLAYERS AUDITIONS ▪ Aug. 6-7
Auditions for West Side Players fall performance of “Once Upon A Mattress.” Large cast and crew needed. 3 p.m. Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490.
Comments