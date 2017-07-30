It turns out Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually related

Back before Melissa McCarthy lampooned Sean Spicer and Alec Baldwin sported Donald Trump’s combover, the hit “Saturday Night Live” political impersonation of 2015-2016 was actor Larry David’s spot-on impression of Bernie Sanders.
David’s uncanny natural resemblance to Sanders, as well as his ability to channel the Vermont senator’s speaking style, earned him an Emmy nomination and critical acclaim.
As it turns out, David’s ability to imitate Sanders is in his blood.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, David said he recently discovered he and Sanders are related, though he did not specify their exact relationship.
Sanders is “like a third cousin or something,” David said, according to Variety.
“I thought there must be some connection,” David said. “I love Bernie.” David also said he is “very happy” to know about the connection.
According to CNN, David discovered his genetic relationship with Sanders as part of a PBS show, “Finding Your Roots,” in which celebrities have their ancestry researched and revealed to them.
David and Sanders were both born in Brooklyn, New York, six years apart, to ethnically Jewish families.
Sanders himself has acknowledged the resemblance, joking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in early 2016 by saying, “I am Larry David.”
